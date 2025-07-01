Total Economic Impact Study Finds Sumsub's AML Transaction Monitoring Delivered A 272% ROI

Proven to achieve a breakeven for initial investment in less than six months, ensuring rapid recovery of compliance costs while optimizing efficiency gains

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub , a global full-cycle verification platform, today announced the release of its commissioned Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study aims to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Sumsub's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Transaction Monitoring.

To gain deeper insights into the benefits, costs, and potential risks associated with the solution, Forrester interviewed a decision-maker from an organization that has deployed Sumsub's AML Transaction Monitoring. The study found that the organization realized significant efficiency gains and compliance improvements, resulting in a 272% ROI over a three-year period, with a payback period of under six months .

Before adopting Sumsub's solution, the interviewed organization faced several critical challenges in their AML processes. These included a lack of centralized visibility, requiring teams to navigate multiple disconnected systems, preventing a unified view of operations and causing delays. Excessive manual effort was also a significant burden, with key tasks like rule creation and alert configuration handled manually, increasing the risk of errors. Collaboration suffered due to system instability and issues with shared spreadsheets, which were prone to crashes and version conflicts. Additionally, the overwhelming volume of alerts created operational stress, frequent delays, raising the potential for human error and making it difficult to meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

These challenges not only slow down compliance efforts, but also expose the organization to greater risk and operational inefficiencies. Sumsub's AML Transaction Monitoring addresses these challenges by centralizing AML monitoring and automating key workflows, making it easier for cross-functional teams to collaborate and respond to risks in real time.

Key benefits of Sumsub's Transaction Monitoring includes:



Improved money laundering detection: Automation eliminated manual work, saving 100% of time spent generating alerts and 90% of weekly operational reporting.

Improved investigation efficiency: Sumsub reduces alert volume and streamlines investigations, allowing analysts to spend one-third less time on AML cases.

Optimized rules management efficiency: Financial crime managers can now easily update rules themselves, making quicker changes and reducing reliance on technical teams. Improved ease of meeting regulatory requirements: Audit reports are now easily completed, saving 90% of time and ensuring quick access for regulatory reviews.

"Having spent the last decade working closely with compliance teams, we really understand the day-to-day challenges they face," said Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO at Sumsub. "Our data showed that 76% of fraud happens after onboarding, which makes ongoing monitoring just as important as the initial checks. That's why our AML Transaction Monitoring is designed to give compliance officers, risk managers, and analysts a clear, unified view of operations-helping them spot suspicious activity faster, make better decisions, and keep financial transactions secure as threats evolve. With over 4,000 companies trusting us, we're proud to support businesses in staying compliant and protected every step of the way."

To examine all the metrics and results of the Forrester's TEI study on Sumsub, you can download the full study at this link:

Note on Forrester Consulting TEI research:

Total Economic Impact (TEI) is Forrester's methodology for measuring the comprehensive impact of investments, technologies, projects, and initiatives. TEI reports are holistic business cases that include decision drivers, the customer journey, and qualitative and quantitative impacts – culminating in a sample financial model that shows an estimated return on investment (ROI). They are meant to help readers who are considering a similar investment to understand the experience and outcomes achieved by other customers. These studies are commissioned by solution providers who wish to discover and articulate their product's value to the market.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Sumsub has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

SOURCE Sumsub

