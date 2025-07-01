Estonia Wraps Up Its Tenure Leading Media Freedom Coalition

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On June 30, Estonia terminated its co-chairmanship of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC), which it had held since July 2023, Trend reports.

According to information, on July 1, Finland became co-chair together with Germany.,

During its two-year leadership, Estonia actively championed press freedom and independent journalism, drawing international attention to growing threats such as disinformation, manipulation of information, and challenges to digital expression. The country placed a strong emphasis on protecting freedom of speech in the online space.

“Due to our history, Estonia knows very well what it means to live in a society where free media is suppressed and the spread of diverse opinions is restricted,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

“That is precisely why we consider it essential to promote a diverse and independent media space – both in Estonia and internationally. Our commitment is reflected in Estonia's high second-place ranking in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index.”

While Estonia's co-chair responsibilities have terminated, it will remain an active member of the MFC's executive group, which includes Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ghana, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Minister Tsahkna expressed gratitude to Germany and the Netherlands for their collaboration during the joint leadership and welcomed Finland to its new role.“I sincerely wish to thank the Netherlands and Germany for the excellent cooperation during our joint co-chairmanship and warmly welcome our northern neighbor Finland as they take over the baton,” he said, praising Finland's strong commitment to independent journalism.

Established in 2019 by the United Kingdom and Canada, the Media Freedom Coalition is now a global alliance of 51 countries. Its mission is to safeguard media freedom around the world by supporting journalists under threat, advocating for legal reforms, and collaborating with civil society organizations, legal experts, and international partners, including UNESCO.

In addition to its work within the MFC, Estonia continues to serve as chair of the Freedom Online Coalition through the end of 2025. This parallel role further underlines Estonia's dedication to protecting freedom of expression in the digital sphere.