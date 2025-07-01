Relatively Hot Weather Forecast Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 1 (Petra) – Tuesday's weather will be relatively hot across most regions of the Kingdom, and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming occasionally active.According to the daily report issued by the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday. The weather will be typical of the summer season in most areas, remaining hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some medium-altitude clouds may appear. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times and possibly stirring dust in desert areas.On Thursday and Friday, similar summer conditions will prevail. The weather will be generally moderate in most regions and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some medium-altitude clouds. Northwesterly winds will be moderate to active, occasionally raising dust in desert regions.Expected highs and lows for Tuesday are as follows:East Amman: 34C/ 22 CWest Amman: 32C/ 20 CNorthern Highlands: 29C/ 18 CSharah Highlands: 30C / 17 CDesert Areas: 37C / 22 CPlains: 33C / 21 CDead Sea: 41C/ 24 CGulf of Aqaba: 40C/ 26 C