Danish Ambassador On Assistance To Ukraine: Weapons, Weapons, And Weapons
This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelson.
“If you look at what Denmark is doing in Ukraine in terms of support, I'm always saying that we're doing three things: weapons, weapons, and weapons,” he said.
He recalled that the total amount of Danish support to Ukraine currently amounts to almost EUR 10 billion, with 90% allocated to weapons and defense equipment. He added that the next phase of support is expected to follow a similar distribution.
“So making it possible for Ukraine to defend itself is of paramount importance. And so, from the very beginning, we've had this approach that the most important thing is weapons, and in the beginning, we donated what we had in our own stockpiles. Remember that we donated all our artillery, the Ceasar howitzers were donated. We have empty some of our stockpiles as we don't have any more artillery pieces,” the diplomat said.Read also: President Zelensky: Denmark becomes first country to launch joint defense production with Ukraine
Regarding support for reconstruction, the ambassador emphasized that back in 2022, Denmark“adopted” the city of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region when the situation in Mykolaiv was very difficult as“the Russians were at the gates of the city”.
As reported, as part of the Ukrainian-Danish energy partnership, Denmark allocated EUR 98 million for the purchase of equipment aimed at bolstering Ukraine's energy security.
On June 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a letter of intent under the "Build with Ukraine" initiative. The agreement supports the export of Ukrainian military technologies and the establishment of production facilities abroad.
