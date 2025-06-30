Germany Supports Ukraine's NATO Membership Zelensky
“This is a very important moment-not only regarding our future in the European Union. I want to personally thank you for a signal we haven't heard from Germany in a very long time, perhaps ever. During the NATO summit, at the meeting between NATO and Ukrainian foreign ministers, Germany stated that it believes Ukraine should be in the Alliance. This is in the interest of Europe's collective security,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky : Three German defense companies already operating in Ukrain
The President noted that he was“very pleased with the respective signals of support.”
As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky named the United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia as countries that opposed Ukraine's NATO membership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment