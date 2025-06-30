Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Supports Ukraine's NATO Membership Zelensky


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian state said this ahead of a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is a very important moment-not only regarding our future in the European Union. I want to personally thank you for a signal we haven't heard from Germany in a very long time, perhaps ever. During the NATO summit, at the meeting between NATO and Ukrainian foreign ministers, Germany stated that it believes Ukraine should be in the Alliance. This is in the interest of Europe's collective security,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky : Three German defense companies already operating in Ukrain

The President noted that he was“very pleased with the respective signals of support.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky named the United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia as countries that opposed Ukraine's NATO membership.

