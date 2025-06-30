Ukraine Needs New Weapons Investment, Drones As Priority

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made this statement in an evening video address .

"We are preparing very carefully for the new negotiations in Europe. Today, I held a meeting with our military and the Minister of Defense regarding drones-there will be more of our own production. Today, we discussed everything related to orders, contracts, and our production capabilities. I will talk to our partners about new investments in Ukraine – in our weapons. The priority is drones, interceptor drones , and drones for long-range strikes. Of course, this is the front line and everything our soldiers need on the front lines, everything that really deters Russian assaults," Zelensky said.

He thanked Ukrainian drone manufacturers who are actively developing interceptors.

“This is extremely important. Russia is investing in unmanned systems and plans to increase the number of drones used in strikes against our country. We are preparing our response,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an online speech at the GLOBSEC 2025 international forum that Ukrainian industry has the capacity to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks the funds to do so.

