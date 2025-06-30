Ellomay Capital Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
| € in thousands
| Convenience Translation
into US$ in thousands*
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35,148
|41,134
|38,021
|Short term deposits
|36,301
|-
|39,268
|Restricted cash
|656
|656
|710
|Intangible asset from green certificates
|195
|178
|211
|Trade and revenue receivables
|5,911
|5,393
|6,394
|Other receivables
|15,518
|15,341
|16,786
|Derivatives asset short-term
|650
|146
|703
|94,379
|62,848
|102,093
|Non-current assets
|Investment in equity accounted investee
|40,107
|41,324
|43,385
|Advances on account of investments
|547
|547
|592
|Fixed assets
|487,100
|482,747
|526,914
|Right-of-use asset
|41,276
|34,315
|44,650
|Restricted cash and deposits
|15,569
|17,052
|16,842
|Deferred tax
|8,525
|9,039
|9,222
|Long term receivables
|13,882
|13,411
|15,017
|Derivatives
|19,855
|15,974
|21,478
|626,861
|614,409
|678,100
|Total assets
|721,240
|677,257
|780,193
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term bank loans
|20,761
|21,316
|22,458
|Current maturities of other long-term loans
|5,866
|5,866
|6,345
|Current maturities of debentures
|47,233
|35,706
|51,094
|Trade payables
|9,928
|8,856
|10,738
|Other payables
|8,913
|10,896
|9,642
|Current maturities of derivatives
|40
|1,875
|43
|Current maturities of lease liabilities
|733
|714
|793
|Warrants
|1,740
|1,446
|1,882
|95,214
|86,675
|102,995
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|32,673
|25,324
|35,344
|Long-term bank loans
|242,177
|245,866
|261,972
|Other long-term loans
|29,578
|30,448
|31,996
|Debentures
|186,691
|155,823
|201,951
|Deferred tax
|2,652
|2,609
|2,869
|Other long-term liabilities
|950
|939
|1,028
|Derivatives
|135
|288
|146
|494,856
|461,297
|535,306
|Total liabilities
|590,070
|547,972
|638,301
|Equity
|Share capital
|25,613
|25,613
|27,707
|Share premium
|86,275
|86,271
|93,327
|Treasury shares
|(1,736)
|(1,736)
|(1,878)
|Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests
|5,697
|5,697
|6,163
|Reserves
|7,381
|14,338
|7,984
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,567)
|(11,561)
|(3,859)
|Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
|119,663
|118,622
|129,444
|Non-Controlling Interest
|11,507
|10,663
|12,448
|Total equity
|131,170
|129,285
|141,892
|Total liabilities and equity
|721,240
|677,257
|780,193
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2025: euro 1 = US$ 1.082)
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
| For the three months
ended March 31,
| For the year
ended
December 31,
| For the three
months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
| Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
| € in thousands (except per share data)
|Convenience Translation into US$*
| Revenues
|8,860
|8,243
|40,467
|9,584
| Operating expenses
|(4,627)
|(4,563)
|(19,803)
|(5,005)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(4,238)
|(4,055)
|(15,887)
|(4,584)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(5)
|(375)
|4,777
|(5)
|Project development costs
|(1,045)
|(1,415)
|(4,101)
|(1,130)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,662)
|(1,620)
|(6,063)
|(1,798)
|Share of profits of equity accounted investee
|1,189
|1,286
|11,062
|1,286
|Other income
|198
|-
|3,409
|214
|Operating profit (loss)
|(1,325)
|(2,124)
|9,084
|(1,433)
|Financing income
|11,483
|631
|2,495
|12,422
|Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net
|(376)
| 536
|1,140
|(407)
|Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
|(1,375)
|(1,501)
|(6,190)
|(1,487)
|Financing expenses in connection with debentures
|(1,741)
|(1,711)
|(6,641)
|(1,883)
|Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
|(476)
|(554)
|(2,144)
|(515)
|Other financing expenses
|(294)
|(713)
|(8,311)
|(318)
|Financing income (expenses), net
|7,221
|(3,312)
|(19,651)
|7,812
| Profit (loss) before taxes on income
|5,896
|(5,436)
|(10,567)
|6,379
|Tax benefit
|922
|828
|1,424
|997
|Profit (loss) from continuing operations
|6,818
|(4,608)
|(9,143)
|7,376
|Profit (loss) from discontinued operation (net of tax)
|-
|(312)
|137
|-
|Profit (loss) for the period
|6,818
|(4,920)
|(9,006)
|7,376
|Profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|7,994
|(3,613)
|(6,524)
|8,647
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,176)
|(1,307)
|(2,482)
|(1,271)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|6,818
|(4,920)
|(9,006)
|7,376
|Other comprehensive income items
|That after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|(9,538)
|1,124
|8,007
|(10,318)
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations that were recognized in profit or loss
|-
|-
|255
|Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges
|4,264
|10,461
|5,631
|4,613
|Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss
|337
|457
|(813)
|365
|Total other comprehensive income
|(4,937)
|12,042
|13,080
|(5,340)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(6,957)
|6,656
|10,039
|(7,526)
|Non-controlling interests
|2,020
|5,386
|3,041
|2,186
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|(4,937)
|12,042
|13,080
|(5,340)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,881
|7,122
|4,074
|2,036
|Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|1,037
|3,043
|3,515
|1,121
|Non-controlling interests
|844
|4,079
|559
|915
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|1,881
|7,122
|4,074
|2,036
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2025: euro 1 = US$ 1.082)
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (cont'd)
| For the three months
ended March 31,
| For the year
ended
December 31,
| For the three months
ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
| Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
| € in thousands (except per share data)
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Basic profit (loss) per share
|0.62
|(0.28)
|(0.51)
|0.67
|Diluted profit (loss) per share
|0.62
|(0.28)
|(0.51)
|0.67
|Basic profit (loss) per share continuing operations
|0.62
|(0.31)
|(0.52)
|0.67
|Diluted profit (loss) per share continuing operations
|0.62
|(0.31)
|(0.52)
|0.67
|Basic profit (loss) per share discontinued operation
|-
|(0.02)
|0.01
|-
|Diluted profit (loss) per share discontinued operation
|-
|(0.02)
|0.01
|-
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2025: euro 1 = US$ 1.082)
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
| Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Non- controlling
|Total
|Interests
|Equity
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Accumulated Deficit
|Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from
foreign operations
|Hedging Reserve
| Interests Transaction reserve with
non-controlling Interests
|Total
|€ in thousands
|For the three months
|ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2025
|25,613
|86,271
|(11,561)
|(1,736)
|8,446
|5,892
|5,697
|118,622
|10,663
|129,285
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|7,994
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,994
|(1,176)
|6,818
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9,329)
|2,372
|-
|(6,957)
|2,020
|(4,937)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|7,994
|-
|(9,329)
|2,372
|-
|1,037
|844
|1,881
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|4
|Balance as at March 31, 2025
|25,613
|86,275
|(3,567)
|(1,736)
|(883)
|8,264
|5,697
|119,663
|11,507
|131,170
|For the three months
|ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2024
|25,613
|86,159
|(5,037)
|(1,736)
|385
|3,914
|5,697
|114,995
|10,104
|125,099
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|(3,613)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,613)
|(1,307)
|(4,920)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,088
|5,568
|-
|6,656
|5,386
|12,042
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(3,613)
|-
|1,088
|5,568
|-
|3,043
|4,079
|7,122
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|30
|Balance as at March 31, 2024
|25,613
|86,189
|(8,650)
|(1,736)
|1,473
|9,482
|5,697
|118,068
|14,183
|132,251
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
| Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Non- controlling
|Total
|Interests
|Equity
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Accumulated Deficit
|Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from
foreign operations
|Hedging Reserve
| Interests Transaction reserve with
non-controlling Interests
|Total
|€ in thousands
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2024 (audited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2024
|25,613
|86,159
|(5,037)
|(1,736)
|385
|3,914
|5,697
|114,995
|10,104
|125,099
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|(6,524)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,524)
|(2,482)
|(9,006)
|Other comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,061
|1,978
|-
|10,039
|3,041
|13,080
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
|-
|-
|(6,524)
|-
|8,061
|1,978
|-
|3,515
|559
|4,074
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|112
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|112
|-
|112
|Balance as at December 31, 2024
|25,613
|86,271
|(11,561)
|(1,736)
|8,446
|5,892
|5,697
|118,622
|10,663
|129,285
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
| Attributable to shareholders of the Company
| Non- controlling
Interests
| Total
Equity
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Accumulated Deficit
|Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from
foreign operations
|Hedging Reserve
| Interests Transaction reserve with
non-controlling Interests
|Total
|Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2025: euro 1 = US$ 1.082)
|For the three months
|ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2025
|27,707
|93,323
|(12,506)
|(1,878)
|9,136
|6,374
|6,163
|128,319
|11,533
|139,852
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|8,647
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,647
|(1,271)
|7,376
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,092)
|2,566
|-
|(7,526)
|2,186
|(5,340)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|8,647
|-
|(10,092)
|2,566
|-
|1,121
|915
|2,036
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Share-based payments
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|4
|Balance as at March 31, 2025
|27,707
|93,327
|(3,859)
|(1,878)
|(956)
|8,940
|6,163
|129,444
|12,448
|141,892
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow
| For the three months
ended March 31,
| For the year
ended
December 31,
| For the three months
ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
| Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
| € in thousands
| Convenience
Translation into US$*
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit (loss) for the period
|6,818
|(4,920)
|(9,006)
|7,376
|Adjustments for:
|Financing expenses (income), net
|(7,221)
|3,167
|19,247
|(7,812)
|Loss from settlement of derivatives contract
|-
|-
|316
|-
|Impairment losses on assets of disposal groups classified as held-for-sale
|-
|601
|405
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|4,238
|4,084
|15,935
|4,584
|Share-based payment transactions
|4
|30
|112
|4
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|(1,189)
|(1,286)
|(11,062)
|(1,286)
|Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Change in trade receivables and other receivables
|6,178
|(2,342)
|(8,824)
|6,683
|Change in other assets
|(496)
|-
|3,770
|(537)
|Change in receivables from concessions project
|-
|315
|793
|-
|Change in trade payables
|1,267
|(68)
|(31)
|1,371
|Change in other payables
|(5,538)
|2,796
|4,455
|(5,796)
|Tax benefit
|(922)
|(805)
|(1,429)
|(997)
|Income taxes refund (paid)
|-
|564
|623
|-
|Interest received
|351
|907
|2,537
|380
|Interest paid
|(3,408)
|(1,892)
|(9,873)
|(3,687)
|(6,556)
|6,071
|16,974
|(7,093)
|
Net cash from operating activities
| 262
|1,151
|7,968
| 283
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(18,550)
|(9,020)
|(72,922)
|(20,066)
|Interest paid capitalized to fixed assets
|(876)
|-
|(2,515)
|(948)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|-
|-
|9,267
|-
|Advances on account of investments
|-
|-
|(163)
|-
|Proceeds from advances on account of investments
|-
|-
|514
|-
|Investment in settlement of derivatives, net
|-
|14
|(316)
|-
|Proceed from restricted cash, net
|1,307
|1,153
|689
|1,414
|Proceeds from investment in short-term deposits
|(39,132)
|(28)
|1,004
|(42,331)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(57,251)
|(7,881)
|(64,442)
|(61,931)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issuance of warrants
|-
|3,735
|2,449
|-
|Cost associated with long term loans
|(658)
|(638)
|(2,567)
|(712)
|Payment of principal of lease liabilities
|(372)
|(299)
|(2,941)
|(402)
|Proceeds from long-term loans
|306
|380
|19,482
|331
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(1,792)
|(2,357)
|(11,776)
|(1,938)
|Repayment of debentures
|--
|-
|(35,845)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net
|56,729
|36,450
|74,159
|61,366
|Net cash from financing activities
|54,213
|37,271
|42,961
|58,645
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|(3,210)
|1,667
|3,092
|(3,472)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(5,986)
|32,208
|(10,421)
|(6,475)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year
|41,134
|51,555
|51,127
|44,496
|Cash from disposal groups classified as held-for-sale
|-
|(1,041)
|428
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|35,148
|82,722
|41,134
|38,021
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2025: euro 1 = US$ 1.082)
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Operating Segments
|Italy
| Spain
|USA
|Netherlands
| Israel
|Total
|Subsidized
|28 MV
|reportable
|Total
|Solar
|Plants
|Solar
|Talasol
|Solar
|Biogas
|Dorad
|Manara
|segments
|Reconciliations
|consolidated
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025
|€ in thousands
|Revenues
|945
|786
|406
|3,246
|-
|3,477
|15,061
|-
|23,921
|(15,061)
|8,860
|Operating expenses
|(435)
|(105)
|(84)
|(1,024)
|(305)
|(3,206)
|(11,693)
|-
|(16,851)
|12,224
|(4,627)
|Depreciation expenses
|(225)
|(229)
|(252)
|(2,839)
|-
|(676)
|(1,268)
|-
|(5,489)
|1,251
|(4,238)
|Gross profit (loss)
|313
|452
|84
|(617)
|(305)
|(405)
|2,100
|-
|1,623
|(1,628)
|(5)
|Adjusted gross profit (loss)
|313
|452
|84
|(617)
|(305)
|(405)
|2,100
|-
|1,623
|(1,628)
|(5)
|Project development costs
|(1,045)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,662)
|Share of loss of equity accounted investee
|1,189
|Other income, net
|198
|Operating profit
|(1,325)
|Financing income
|11,483
|Financing income in connection
|with derivatives and warrants, net
|(376)
|Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
|(1,375)
|Financing expenses in connection with debentures
|(1,741)
|Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
|(476)
|Other financing expenses
|(294)
|Financing expenses, net
|7,221
|Loss before taxes on income
|5,896
|Segment assets as at March 31, 2025
|87,185
|13,242
|19,475
|223,844
|60,458
|32,801
|108,858
|180,504
|726,366
|(5,126)
|721,240
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA
| For the three months
ended March 31,
| For the year
ended
December 31,
| For the three months
ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
| € in thousands
| Convenience Translation
into US$*
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|6,818
|(4,920)
|(9,006)
|7,376
|Financing expenses (income), net
|(7,221)
|3,312
|19,651
|(7,812)
|Tax benefit
|(922)
|(828)
|(1,424)
|(997)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|4,238
|4,055
|15,887
|4,584
|EBITDA
|2,913
|1,619
|25,108
|3,151
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2025: euro 1 = US$ 1.082)
|
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Information for the Company's Debenture Holders
Financial Covenants
Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C, Series D, Series E, Series F and Series G Debentures (together, the“ Debentures ”), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Items 4.A and 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2025, and below.
Net Financial Debt
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €170 million (consisting of approximately €3031 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €241.42 million in connection with (i) the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2021 and October 2021), (ii) the Series D Convertible Debentures issuance (in February 2021), (iii) the Series E Secured Debentures issuance (in February 2023), (iv) the Series F Debentures issuance (in January, April, August and November 2024) and (v) the Series G Debentures issuance (in February 2025)), net of approximately €71.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €3033 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).
Discussion concerning Warning Signs
Upon the issuance of the Company's Debentures, the Company undertook to comply with the“hybrid model disclosure requirements” as determined by the Israeli Securities Authority and as described in the Israeli prospectuses published in connection with the public offering of the company's Debentures. This model provides that in the event certain financial“warning signs” exist in the Company's consolidated financial results or statements, and for as long as they exist, the Company will be subject to certain disclosure obligations towards the holders of the Company's Debentures.
One possible“warning sign” is the existence of a working capital deficiency if the Company's Board of Directors does not determine that the working capital deficiency is not an indication of a liquidity problem. In examining the existence of warning signs as of March 31, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors noted the working capital deficiency as of March 31, 2025, in the amount of approximately €0.96 million. The Company's Board of Directors reviewed the Company's financial position, outstanding debt obligations and the Company's existing and anticipated cash resources and uses and determined that the existence of a working capital deficiency as of March 31, 2025, does not indicate a liquidity problem. In making such determination, the Company's Board of Directors noted the following: (i) the execution of the agreement to sell tax credits in connection with the US solar projects, which is expected to contribute approximately $19 million during the next twelve months, (ii) the Company's positive cash flow from operating activities during 2023 and 2024, and (iii) funds received from the investment transaction with Clal Insurance Company Ltd. that was consummated in June 2025.
|
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
|Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures (as amended on June 6, 2022, the“ Series C Deed of Trust ”), includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) was approximately €116.6 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 59.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA,4 was 6.3.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025:
| For the four-quarter period
ended M arch 31, 2025
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|2,274
|Financing expenses, net
|9,118
|Taxes on income
|(1,641)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,651
|Share-based payments
|86
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|484
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust
|26,972
The Series C Debentures were fully repaid on June 30, 2025 in accordance with their terms.
|
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
|Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €116.6 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 59.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA5 was 6.1.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025:
| For the four-quarter period
ended M arch 31, 2025
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Loss for the period
|2,274
|Financing expenses, net
|9,118
|Taxes on income
|(1,641)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,651
|Share-based payments
|86
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|484
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters6
|899
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust
|27,871
|Ellomay Capital Ltd.
|Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series E Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series E Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series E Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) was approximately €116.6 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 59.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA7 was 6.1.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025:
| For the four-quarter period
ended March 31, 2025
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|2,274
|Financing expenses, net
|9,118
|Taxes on income
|(1,641)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,651
|Share-based payments
|86
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|484
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters8
|899
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series E Deed of Trust
|27,871
In connection with the undertaking included in Section 3.17.2 of Annex 6 of the Series E Deed of Trust, no circumstances occurred during the reporting period under which the rights to loans provided to Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (“ Ellomay Luzon Energy ”)), which were pledged to the holders of the Company's Series E Debentures, will become subordinate to the amounts owed by Ellomay Luzon Energy to Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
As of March 31, 2025, the value of the assets pledged to the holders of the Series E Debentures in the Company's books (unaudited) is approximately €40.1 million (approximately NIS 161.3 million based on the exchange rate as of such date).
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series F Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series F Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) was approximately €115.9 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 59.4%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA9 was 6.1.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025:
| For the four-quarter period
ended March 31, 2025
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|2,274
|Financing expenses, net
|9,118
|Taxes on income
|(1,641)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,651
|Share-based payments
|86
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|484
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters10
|899
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series F Deed of Trust
|27,871
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Information for the Company's Debenture Holders (cont'd)
Information for the Company's Series G Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series G Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) was approximately €115.9 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 59.4%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA11 was 6.1.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025:
|For the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|2,274
|Financing expenses, net
|9,118
|Taxes on income
|(1,641)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|16,651
|Share-based payments
|86
|Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model
|484
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters12
|899
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series G Deed of Trust
|27,871
____________________________
1 The amount of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations provided above, includes an amount of approximately €4.5 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.
2 The amount of the debentures provided above includes an amount of approximately €6.7 million associated costs, which was capitalized and discount or premium and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet. This amount also includes the accrued interest as at March 31, 2025 in the amount of approximately €0.8 million.
3 The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).
4 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef solar plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”
5 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”
6 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024 (two plants) and the three months ended March 31, 2025 (one plant). The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached with respect to two of the three plants during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
7 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series E Deed of Trust). The Series E Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series E Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures.”
8 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024 (two plants) and the three months ended March 31, 2025 (one plant). The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached with respect to two of the three plants during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
9 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust). The Series F Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series F Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
10 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024 (two plants) and the three months ended March 31, 2025 (one plant). The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached with respect to two of the three plants during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
11 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust). The Series G Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series G Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
12 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in Italy that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the year ended December 31, 2024 (two plants) and the three months ended March 31, 2025 (one plant). The Company recorded revenues and only direct expenses in connection with these solar plants from the connection to the grid and until PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate – reached with respect to two of the three plants during the fourth quarter of 2024). However, for the sake of caution, the Company included the expected fixed expenses in connection with these solar plants in the calculation of the adjustment.
