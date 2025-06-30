Smart Summer Driving: Hot Weather Maintenance Tips for Safe, Smooth Travel

- Michael Odom, Georgia Environmental Protection Division

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Summer road trips are a staple of the season - and with soaring temperatures ahead, a little preparation can make all the difference for you and your vehicle. Georgia's Clean Air Force reminds motorists that getting your vehicle road-trip ready doesn't just protect your safety - it also supports cleaner air and keeps your vehicle in good shape year-round, which can also be handy when it's time for your annual emissions test.

Before you hit the road, take time to check components that are especially vulnerable to summer heat:

.Tires

.Engine oil and fluids

.Wiper blades

.Batteries

"Routine maintenance helps ensure your vehicle performs safely and efficiently," said Michael Odom, Manager of the Mobile and Area Sources Program at the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.“It also supports better fuel economy and can help your vehicle remain emissions-ready for its annual inspection.”

🔧 Additional Hot Weather Maintenance Tips:

.Check your air conditioning, coolant, belts, and hoses.

.Replace the cabin air filter if it's been over a year - or sooner if you drive in dusty areas.

.Watch for the“Check Engine” light - it could indicate emissions-related issues that may lead to a failed test.

🚗 Don't Forget the Essentials of Safe Summer Travel:

.Never leave children, pets, or dependents in a parked vehicle. Temperatures can become deadly in minutes, even with windows cracked.

.Pack an emergency kit with water, snacks, first aid, flashlight, jumper cables, a tire repair kit, paper towels, gloves, and a phone charger.

.Plan ahead and stay cool. Heat and congestion can lead to road rage - give yourself extra time and drive with patience.

Whether you're road-tripping to the coast or cruising through your neighborhood, a well-maintained vehicle is key to safe travels - and a cleaner Georgia.

For more information about emissions testing and additional vehicle maintenance tips, visit . To view additional resources with hot weather maintenance tips and other helpful educational campaigns, visit common/press .

About Georgia's Clean Air Force

Georgia's Clean Air Force (GCAF), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), is responsible for the management of the Vehicle Emission Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program throughout Atlanta's 13 metro counties (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale). Since 1996, Georgia's Inspection and Maintenance Program has prevented more than 2.2 million tons of harmful ozone-forming pollutants from entering the air we breathe. The program has also identified and repaired more than 4.7 million heavy-polluting vehicles. For more information, please visit .

Sara Lips

Georgia Environmental Protection Division

