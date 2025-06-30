Aclima's Sensor-Equipped Vehicles Hit The Road For Block-By-Block Air Pollution Mapping In 64 Underserved California Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a June 3 press release about the program, Governor Gavin Newsom said, "While the federal government threatens to take us back to the days of smoggy skies and clogged lungs, California continues to lead the way. We're deploying first-of-their-kind vehicles to monitor pollution levels at a block-by-block level, delivering critical air quality information to communities across the state."

The $27 million pilot is funded by California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide effort that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities. The results will help create local solutions to improve air quality and health.

"This is California doing what we do best-leading. Innovating. Reimagining the role of technology in public service. Because 'what gets measured, gets managed,'" said Davida Herzl, CEO and co-founder of Aclima. "With SMMI, we are measuring more than ever before-in communities that have waited long enough and are not only finally being seen, they're being heard, engaged, and helping lead the way. This is not a top-down program. It's an unprecedented partnership among government, business and research institutions."

Aclima's fleet uses advanced air sensing technology mounted on low-emission vehicles to monitor pollution levels while driving on public streets. Fleet drivers are hired from within the communities they serve, creating roughly 100 local jobs across the state. Cars are deployed from 17 hubs statewide (5 North Hubs, 4 Central Hubs, 8 South Hubs) and will be complemented by mobile laboratories operated by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Riverside, and Aerodyne.

SMMI was developed with robust community engagement, anchored by CCI priority populations -communities hit hardest by climate and environmental injustices––which make up more than 60% of the mobile monitoring. The 64 communities were consistently nominated for focused action under the Community Air Protection Program , underscoring the state's commitment to protecting the health of Californians in areas most burdened by air pollution.

"Being part of this project has been transformational. For the first time, residents were not only consulted, we were centered," said Miguel Alatorre Jr., Executive Director of UNIDOS Network in Kettleman City. "Because of this experience, our community members are energized about the role they can play in citizen science. They're already thinking about how the data we've gathered can support future grant applications, infrastructure investments, and decisions that impact our health and environment."

Monitoring routes and schedules are coordinated in collaboration with local organizations and community-based groups, with the goal of ensuring transparency and accessibility for the public throughout the process. More than 40 community-based organizations across California have partnered with CARB to identify local air quality concerns and ensure community voices shape monitoring efforts from the ground up.

"By meeting communities where they are and listening to their concerns, we're building an air quality monitoring system that integrates the lived experiences of the people most impacted by air pollution," said CARB Executive Officer Dr. Steven Cliff. "SMMI represents an unprecedented opportunity to gather the detailed information we need to better protect public health in neighborhoods that have historically borne the brunt of environmental injustice."

The project is expected to end in June 2026, when the collected data will become publicly available, along with visualization tools designed to make it easy to understand. Final results will be shared with the 64 communities, the general public and CARB. The data collected will be used by CARB, local air districts, stakeholders and community advocates to address existing and emerging pollution concerns. The data is also expected to inform future regulatory programs, academic research, and applications for grants such as the Community Air Grants Program .

"The work that we're doing through the Statewide Mobile Monitoring Initiative is important to me and the communities I represent because we all want to breathe clean air, and we all want to feel like our concerns are heard and valued," said Valley Vision Project Manager Kathy Saechou. "This initiative allowed community organizations like Valley Vision and Sacramento Environmental Justice Coalition to work with underserved and under-resourced communities, including non-English-speaking residents, to help shape community air monitoring plans for pollution-burdened Communities."

"We deserve a seat at the table when decisions are made about our communities," said the Niles Foundation Executive Director Shante Walker. "That's why we're proud to be part of the Statewide Mobile Monitoring Initiative. This project brings real-time air quality monitoring to our communities and gives us data we can use to demand accountability and advocate for change."

A complete recording of the June 3 press conference that announced this program is available on CARB's YouTube Channel .

A complete list of community partners can be found here . To get in touch with a spokesperson in your area, please contact: [email protected] .

About Aclima

Aclima has pioneered an entirely new way to measure and analyze air pollution and greenhouse gases, block by block, and around the world. The Aclima hardware and software technology platform translates billions of scientific measurements from its network of roving sensors into environmental intelligence for governments, businesses, and communities. A Public Benefit Corporation, Aclima is dedicated to catalyzing bold action to protect public health, reduce emissions, and ensure clean air for all. Aclima is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit aclima .

About California Climate Investments

California Climate Investments (CCI) is a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities.

