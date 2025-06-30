Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation : Will release its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading up $0.65 at $17.55.

