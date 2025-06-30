Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-30 03:13:03
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:01 PM EST - Pembina Pipeline Corporation : Has commenced a solicitation of written consents and proxies from holders of Pembina's 4.80% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 25, 2081. Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares T are trading down $0.04 at $50.94.

