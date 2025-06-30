Nature Didn't Kill Them, We Did: Swat Tragedy Was Engineered By Greed And Neglect

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Thirteen lives were lost in Swat, not to a natural calamity, but to human greed, negligence, and impunity.

The deadly surge of river water that swept away families in Fizagat wasn't a freak accident; it was the result of illegal embankments, unchecked encroachments, and a government machinery that looked the other way.

What unfolded was not a tragedy of nature, but a catastrophe engineered by those who chose profit over people, and silence over responsibility.

According to sources close to the provincial inspection team, the tragedy was triggered when an illegally constructed earthen barrier, reportedly built by local hotel and crushing plant owners, collapsed under sudden water pressure, unleashing a deadly surge of river water.

On the day of the incident, the water level appeared deceptively low. Tourists, unaware of the danger, wandered onto sandbanks near the artificial embankment.

When the river suddenly surged and the barrier gave way, they were swept away. For over an hour, survivors screamed for help, but rescue teams arrived late, underprepared, and ultimately too late for many.

Warnings Ignored, Locals Silenced

Locals had reportedly protested the construction of barriers along the river, part of a broader trend of rampant encroachments and illegal riverbed mining from Mingora to Kalam. Environmental activist Haroon Siraj said the“river mafia,” backed by political clout, had long been warned. But complaints were met with threats, and regulatory agencies looked the other way.

“This wasn't an accident. It was engineered failure,” Siraj told local reporters.“Anyone who tried to raise their voice was either threatened or ignored.”

Heavy machinery now operates along the riverbanks in broad daylight, digging up mud and stone to supply the booming illegal construction business. Trucks loaded with riverbed material fetch thousands per trip, with the profits flowing into pockets far beyond the valley.

A System That Doesn't Save Lives, Just Salaries

Internal reports reveal that Swat district has dozens of trained divers on payroll under Rescue 1122, but many allegedly spend more time in political offices than on duty. One source said,“They draw salaries from the public purse while serving party leaders, not the public.”

A helicopter was available in Swat at the time of the incident, but no coordination was made to deploy it. The absence of a timely airlift or swift water rescue highlights a catastrophic gap in emergency preparedness.

The Aftermath: Investigations, Suspensions, Demolitions

In the wake of public outcry, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur formed an inspection team. So far, six officials, including the former DC, ADC, two ACs, the district rescue officer, and the TMO, have recorded statements.

The inquiry committee is reviewing CCTV footage, public testimonies, and Rescue 1122 call logs. One report shows that the first emergency call was received, but it took 19 minutes for any response, and far longer for rescue operations to commence.

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a sweeping demolition campaign. At least 26 illegally built hotels and restaurants near Fizagat and the bypass have been razed, including the very hotel where the victims had reportedly had breakfast just before the incident.

A government spokesperson said,“The anti-encroachment drive will continue without discrimination or political interference.”

Questions That Remain

While demolitions and suspensions may appease public anger for now, many are asking:

Why were warnings ignored? Who protected the river mafia? And how many more must die before 'prevention' becomes more than just a word in a report?

If this was nature's fury, it was provoked. And the blood in Swat's river may run deeper than water, it may carry the weight of greed, silence, and failure.