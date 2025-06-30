403
Association Of Indian Forging Industry Launches 'Gennext Entrepreneurs Forum' To Forge The Future Of Indian Forging Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 30th June: In a landmark initiative set to redefine the future of India's forging sector, the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) has announced the launch of the GenNext Entrepreneurs Forum, a first-of-its-kind platform in India aimed at nurturing emerging leaders in the forging industry. The Forum is a visionary step to empower the new generation of business leaders as they step into a globalised industrial landscape marked by innovation, rapid product evolution, and sustainability imperatives.
With India's economy accelerating at an average growth rate of 7.2% over the past three fiscal years, and industries swiftly embracing disruptive technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, and fintech, the forging sector stands at the threshold of a significant transformation. The GenNext Entrepreneurs Forum is AIFI's proactive response to this new industrial paradigm, recognising the enthusiasm, adaptability, and global outlook of the next generation in family-owned forging businesses.
Speaking on this transformative initiative, Mr. Yash Munot, President, Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), said,“The GenNext Entrepreneurs Forum is not just a platform, it's a movement to shape the future of the Indian forging industry. Our vision is to position Indian forging as a global benchmark for innovation, quality, and sustainability. Through this forum, we aim to harness the creativity, energy, and ambition of the next generation of entrepreneurs. We are committed to offering them strategic insights, access to industry's best practices, leadership training through academia-industry partnerships, and global exposure. This initiative will play a critical role in addressing succession challenges, updating traditional business models and building a collaborative ecosystem that ensures the industry's sustained growth and global competitiveness. Our mission remains focused on promoting excellence in technology, operations and leadership anchored firmly in sustainable and inclusive development.”
The Forum seeks to provide a dedicated platform for young forging entrepreneurs to engage in peer-to-peer knowledge exchange, participate in leadership development programmes and stay aligned with emerging global trends and technologies. Its activities include strategic sessions, academic collaborations, policy discussions, and exposure visits to innovation hubs. The initiative marked its first milestone with a launch event in Hyderabad, which included a visit to the CII-Godrej Green Business Centre, India's first LEED Platinum-certified green building and an engaging leadership workshop titled“Re-inventing Family-Owned Businesses and Shifting Orbits of Growth”, conducted by renowned innovation strategist Dr. Rahul More.
Mr. Ankit Mehta, Director, KLM Forge Pvt. Ltd., Pune, said,“In an evolving industrial landscape, collaboration and innovation are more critical than ever. AIFI GenNext Entrepreneurs Forum invites young forgers like me to actively engage with peers, exchange ideas on modern forging practices and explore the latest technologies shaping our industry”
Future activities under the Forum will include interactions with young leaders from across industries, leadership programmes in collaboration with top academic institutions, overseas study missions, and capacity-building initiatives on cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, cybersecurity and ESG frameworks. By creating a culture of continuous learning and forward-thinking, the AIFI GenNext Entrepreneurs Forum is set to become a defining platform for shaping the future of the forging industry in India.
Mr. Sivarjun Rachamallu, GM, Rachamallu Forgings Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, said,“I am honoured to be part of the GenNext Entrepreneurs Forum, a visionary initiative by the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI). GenNext serves as a platform for the next generation of forging professionals, where fresh perspectives meet seasoned expertise. The forum aims to drive positive transformation in the forging sector by advancing technology, promoting sustainability, and contributing to the development of progressive industry policies at the governmental level.”
This initiative aligns seamlessly with AIFI's broader vision to position the Indian forging industry as a global leader in manufacturing excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Through strategic advocacy, skill development, and a strong focus on collaborative growth, AIFI remains committed to empowering the sector and driving its transformation on the world stage.
About Association of Indian Forging Industry
Established in 1965, the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) is the strongest, oldest Forging Association with highest members from the industry in India. The Indian Forging Industry has always been a major growth driver of the Indian manufacturing sector and is one of the important industries for the success of automobile, power sector and general engineering in the country. The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) is the umbrella organization of the forging Industry in India with more than 200 members across India. Its members' products include rough forgings and/or machined/finished parts like Crankshafts, Connecting Rods, Camshafts, Shifted Fork, Steering Components, Crown Propeller Shafts, Gear Box Components; Crown Wheel and Pinions, Front Axle Beams, Rear Axle Shafts, Earth Moving Link, Suspension parts, CV joint parts, Braking parts, Auto electrical components, Railway Wheel, Flanges/Pipe Fittings, Industrial Valves etc. The forging industry is a major supplier to the auto companies and a critical industry that generates employment.
AIFI has been the spokes body of the Indian Forging Industry for about six decades. It has played a major role in encouraging proactive dialogue between all the relevant stakeholders like the industry and Government (both in terms of suggestions for policy making and problem-solving), as also between the industry and the market (User industries - domestic and global customers.) India is the 2nd largest producer of forgings globally next to China.
