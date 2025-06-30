American Pygmy Goat Champions Crowned At National Convention

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SEATTLE, Wash., June 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The National Pygmy Goat Association (NPGA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Champion Challenge held in Porterville, California June 20, 2025. Hosted by the Sequoia Pygmy Goat Association, How the West Was Won National Convention brought together the best animals from across the country for a chance to claim the top honor of national champion.







Photo Caption: (L-R) Elaine Kreig with Flying Turtle's Thistle Tympany, Brayden Auge with #1 Moore Kidd Johnny Ringo, and April Seiler with Ahsum Pygmies Outta Bounds.

In order to compete for National Champion in the Buck Class a buck must be a Permanent Grand Champion (having won Grand Champion Buck four times). In the Doe Class, a doe must also be a Permanent Grand Champion (having won Grand Champion three times). In the Wether Class, a wether (castrated male), must be a Bronze Certificate Wether or higher, (having won Best Wether three or more times).

The National Champion Buck is Ahsum Pygmies Outta Bounds owned and bred by April & Susan Seiler from Peoria, AZ. First runner up is Flying Turtle's Sweet Sertoli owned and bred by Elaine Krieg. Second runner up is Fox Haven's Ridin Solo owned and bred by Karole and Gary Miller.

“We have strived to be good stewards of the pygmy goat breed and are honored to receive recognition of the 2025 National Champion Buck. We are truly blessed by the experiences and friendships that raising pygmy goats has afforded us,” said April and Susan Seiler.

The National Champion Doe is Flying Turtle's Thistle Tympany, bred and owned by Elaine Krieg from Grass Valley, CA. First runner up is Twilight Ranch Alexa Bot bred and owned by Brittany Cunningham. Second runner up is Pygmy Goats by T.J. Kinzi bred and owned by Tammi Josephson and the Josephson Family.

“It's an amazing feeling,” said Elaine Krieg.“I'm proud of my breeding program and all the support from my family and friends.”

The National Champion Wether is Platinum Wether #1 Moore Kidd Johnny Ringo owned by 13-year-old Brayden Auge from Bakersfield, CA. Bred by Rhonda S. Moore & Norman Russ. First runner up is Rosedale Pygmies Eclipse owned and bred by Nicole & Celeste Rickett. Second runner up is Twilight Ranch Iron Man owned by Jacob Farino and bred by Brittney Cunningham.

“I've never cried winning something before,” said Brayden Auge.“When they said #1 Moore Kidd I thought to myself – wait a minute is there another animal with the same herd name? I couldn't believe it.”

“On behalf of the board and membership I want to congratulate all the winners,” said Darren Watkins, President of the National Pygmy Goat Association.“The classes were extremely competitive and the winning animals really reflect the best of the breed.”

ABOUT NATIONAL PYGMY GOAT ASSOCIATION

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official breed registry for the American Pygmy Goat in the United States. Founded in 1976, the NPGA sets breed standards, provides animal registration, maintains a database of pedigrees, certifies judges, and sanctions pygmy goat shows.

For more information visit .

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media:

