Blue Water Partners With Make-A-Wish To Bring Hope And Inspiration To Children

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this initiative, Blue Water will provide co-branded marketing materials across its Delaware locations to spotlight the Make-A-Wish mission, including sharing the story of Leo, a 7-year-old from Sussex County what has bravely battelled leukemia, who lived his dream of visiting the Georgia Aquarium thanks to Make-A-Wish. Guests visiting these properties will see visible on-site signage, including scannable QR codes that allow for quick and easy donations. In addition, Blue Water is integrating a donation add-on at the time of booking, giving guests the opportunity to contribute to the foundation with just one click.

"This partnership goes far beyond fundraising. It's about standing alongside an organization whose mission transforms lives," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "At Blue Water, we believe in creating meaningful moments, and aligning with Make-A-Wish Delaware allows us to extend that impact to children and families facing extraordinary challenges. We're proud to support this cause and know our guests and team members will rally around it with compassion and purpose."

The collaboration reflects Blue Water's continued commitment to giving back to the communities where it operates. Through shared storytelling, staff engagement, and guest participation, this partnership will help fuel wishes that bring strength, laughter, and renewed hope to children throughout Delaware.

Participating properties include Bay Resort Waterfront Hotel, Jellystone Park at Delaware Beaches, and Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay.

For more information on Blue Water, please visit bwdc. To donate directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley chapter, please visit .

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC . LinkedIn: | Facebook:

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE & SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY:

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant more than 25 wishes every day. Since 1986, Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley has fulfilled over 8,400 transformational wishes for local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, visit .

Tim Wright, The Cyphers Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water