Forging New Bonds With The Greater Bay Area

Guided by China International Communications Group (CICG) and Chinese tech giant Tencent, the Future Close-Up returned for its third edition since its launch in 2023. The global youth exchange program is co-organized by the CICG Center for the Americas and Tencent's Marketing and Public Relations Department. This year, it was themed Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao: Driving High-Quality Development in the GBA and brought together 16 young delegates from 14 countries and regions, including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Australia and Brazil.

From June 23 to 30, the participants travelamred across Shenzhen, Dongguan, Hengqin and Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, as well as Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beijing Review