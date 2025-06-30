Roam Tillamook Unveils New Year-Round Cabins On The Oregon Coast

New cabins at Roam Tillamook with bay views

Overview of Roam Tillamook RV Resort with views of Tillamook Bay and adjacent Port of Garibaldi

Located in the historic fishing village of Garibaldi, the cabins feature sweeping views of scenic Tillamook Bay

- Cody Fishel, Director of Operations, Roam AmericaGARIBALDI, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roam America is proud to announce the addition of 20 new cabins at Roam Tillamook , offering travelers a cozy, elevated escape on the stunning Oregon Coast. Located on scenic Tillamook Bay in the historic fishing village of Garibaldi, these charming bay-view cabins are now open for year-round booking-ideal for solo travelers and couples craving a relaxing getaway by the sea.The new 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cabins blend a modern farmhouse aesthetic with contemporary comfort. Each features a kitchenette with a mini fridge, microwave, and coffee maker, along with a Smart TV for streaming one's favorite shows. Outside, guests can unwind on their private porches, gather around outdoor seating areas and firepits, and take in the ocean breeze from Roam Tillamook's private beachfront on the bay.Roam Tillamook's new cabins offer an ideal launch site for travelers wanting to explore picturesque coastal towns like Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach, and other Oregon Coast destinations. With quick access to major scenic routes, Roam Tillamook gives guests the freedom to roam by day and return to the peaceful vibes of Roam's bayside location by night.Nightly rates range from $150 to $250 and require a two-night minimum stay. The rates increase on peak weekends and during local events, including Garibaldi Days, which takes place July 25–27.Held the last weekend of July (July 25–27, 2025), Garibaldi Days is a beloved coastal celebration featuring a parade, live music, local artisans selling their wares, a car show, a beer garden, kids' activities, a water ball fight, and a fireworks show over Tillamook Bay. Guests at Roam Tillamook are within walking distance of all the festivities, allowing easy access to all the festivities without the hassle of parking.From outdoor adventure to foodie favorites, Roam Tillamook is near many popular local attractions, including:.Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad – The Garibaldi train station is just a short walk from Roam Tillamook, allowing guests to hop aboard a daily vintage train ride to Rockaway Beach, complete with unforgettable coastal views..Port of Garibaldi – Guests enjoy walking access to the marina, seafood markets and restaurants, kayak rentals, and charter boat excursions..Tillamook Creamery – Just a quick drive away, this iconic destination offers delicious cheese tastings, local food, and interactive exhibits.More than a campground, Roam Tillamook offers a range of newly renovated facilities and upgraded amenities, including a renovated clubhouse with a sauna, modern private bath suites, an innovative kids' play structure, a rustic-inspired event center for weddings and private gatherings, and Kelley's Place-a cozy, 21+ onsite restaurant and bar serving coastal bites and craft beverages.“At Roam Tillamook, we're redefining the campground experience,” said Cody Fishel, Director of Operations, Roam America.“Adding the cabins is an extension of our commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere where our guests can enjoy the beauty of Tillamook Bay and the authentic ambiance of the area throughout the seasons.”For reservations or more information, visitAbout Roam TillamookPart of the Roam America family of campgrounds and RV resorts, Roam Tillamook is committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience. Situated on the shores of Tillamook Bay in the port town of Garibaldi, Roam Tillamook blends modern comforts with the rugged beauty of the Oregon Coast.Newly renovated, Roam Tillamook features 198 spacious RV sites and 20 cabins over 13 acres and is designed to cater to modern travelers seeking comfort and convenience. Other amenities include a stylish community space with a luxurious sauna for relaxation and rejuvenation, bathhouses featuring private individual suites with a shower, vanity, and toilet, upgraded wi-fi, and a fun and safe play structure designed for kids to enjoy.Situated within walking distance of charming shops, delicious cuisine, the Port of Garibaldi, and the historic Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Roam Tillamook RV Resort features unparalleled bay views. Roam Tillamook is located at 210 Third Street, Garibaldi, Oregon 97118. Roam Tillamook is a 1.5-hour drive west of Portland.About Tillamook Bay and the surrounding areaA popular gateway to the Oregon Coast, Tillamook Bay is known for its scenic beauty, fishing, crabbing, and wildlife viewing. It is surrounded by the Coastal Range and fed by five rivers – Tillamook is a Coast Salish word meaning“Land of Many Waters”. The rivers that feed the bay are known for their prolific steelhead and salmon runs.The surrounding communities of Garibaldi, Bay City, and Rockaway Beach offer a plethora of diversions for visitors. Highlights include the Garibaldi Maritime and Tillamook County Pioneer Museums; Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and Garibaldi Train Depot with its collection of vintage engines and cars; family-friendly parks; numerous seafood eateries, coffee houses, brewpubs, and wine bars; Tillamook Creamery and Cheese Factory; and Garibaldi's working marina with both commercial fishing vessels and pleasure craft, as well as charter boats.About Roam AmericaHeadquartered in Salt Lake City, Roam America is a family of campgrounds that offers updated RV and camping experiences for modern travelers. With properties in the heart of some of America's most stunning outdoor destinations, Roam provides outdoor adventure-seekers a clean and naturally beautiful base camp to make and share memories around a campfire. With a focus on enhanced experiences through stylish facilities, pet-friendly accommodations, tech-forward features, and curated local programming, Roam aims to upgrade the age-old pastime of camping while celebrating the beauty and simplicity of outdoor adventuring. Roam Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona opened in September 2023, Roam Echo Island opened in September 2024, and Roam America Tillamook on the Oregon coast opened in 2025.

