Gfiber Demonstrates Network Slicing To Enhance Home Internet Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFiber continues to advance its innovation efforts with a focus on enhancing the customer experience. This year, the company introduced new lifestyle-based internet products across the majority of its service areas. Most recently, GFiber successfully demonstrated a new capability in partnership with Nokia :

What is Network Slicing?

Network slicing enables the segmentation of a customer's home network into different“lanes,” each optimized for a specific use.

In the GFiber Labs demonstration, gaming was used as the test scenario. Two gaming consoles were operated side by side while congestion was introduced into the network using a traffic generator. As expected, the network experienced lag, stuttering, and pixelation.* A dedicated lane-or“slice”-was then created to reserve bandwidth specifically for gaming traffic. The result: the driving game demo transitioned from jittery and glitchy to smooth and responsive.

This was a foundational test-and it worked.

In the long term, network slicing has the potential to significantly change how home internet functions, particularly when driven by user needs. Traditional one-size-fits-all connections treat all traffic equally. However, internet usage varies: gamers prioritize latency, remote workers require video stability, home businesses depend on uptime and security, and emerging applications such as AI and VR may demand next-level performance.

Network slicing could provide a way to elevate network performance by enabling real-time customization.

Network slicing opens the door to something new: the ability for customers to tailor their internet connection to the categories of use that matter most in their homes. Rather than prioritizing traffic behind the scenes, this approach offers more control, more flexibility, and more ways to achieve optimal performance when needed.

GFiber emphasizes that this innovation aligns with its commitment to an open, unrestricted internet.

There is also potential for“transactional slices”-temporary, automated slices that activate for a few seconds to secure sensitive activities such as financial logins. These slices could connect users directly to services like banks without routing traffic across the broader internet, enhancing security without disrupting the user experience.

Network slicing represents the next logical step in GFiber's service evolution, particularly in relation to its lifestyle products-Core, Home, and Edge -which are designed to align with the diverse ways people live and work. This new capability adds real-time customization and control at the network level.

Before network slicing can be deployed more broadly, further development is required, with automation being a key component. GFiber plans to continue its collaboration with Nokia later this year to explore implementation strategies.

This initiative reflects the mission of GFiber Labs: to drive innovation that enhances the internet experience.

* For more on how GFiber supports seamless gaming, visit the gaming FAQ .

