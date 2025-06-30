Director Sherief's Film With KPY Bala Titled 'Gandhi Kannadi'
The film, which is based on a real life story, is being produced by JayiKiran of Adhimulam Creations.
Director Sherief, who is directing this film, is best known for having made the gripping thriller 'Ranam Aram Thavarel'.
KPY Bala, whose wit and sense of comic timing has helped win hearts, will be seen playing an emotionally intense character in his debut film as a hero.
Sources say the film, which is based on a true story, will be a feel-good emotional drama and that Sherief, apart from directing it, has also written the story and screenplay for the film. They added that the shooting of the film had been successfully completed, and that post-production work was now in full swing.
Producer JayiKiran said,“Gandhi Kannadi is not just our first film-it's a story that moved me deeply. The sincerity and emotion in the script are what made me want to bring it to life. I'm incredibly proud of the cast and crew who have poured their hearts into this film. With Bala stepping into a powerful role and a solid team backing the vision, I believe we've created something truly special.”
KPY Bala, who has made a mark with his humour and humanity, now steps into the spotlight with his first-ever lead role in 'Gandhi Kannadi'. He portrays an emotionally layered protagonist in this feel-good drama.
Director Sherief said,“Gandhi Kannadi is very personal to me. After the emotional weight of Ranam Aram Thavarel, I wanted to shift to something more grounded and uplifting. The moment I narrated the story to our producer, his instant approval gave me all the motivation I needed. It's Bala's debut as a hero, and having Balaji Sakthivel sir and Archana ma'am-both National Award-winners-along with Namitha in a key role, really strengthens the film. I'm confident that we've created a film that's honest and full of heart.”
