Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani FM Meets With Uzbekistan's Deputy FM (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani FM Meets With Uzbekistan's Deputy FM (PHOTO)


2025-06-30 10:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Bobur Usmanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, on June 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend .

The meeting focused on plans and joint projects stemming from the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral visits, and the agenda for multilateral cooperation. Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasized the importance of the strong brotherly alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, nurtured by high-level contacts between the countries' leaders, the Intergovernmental Commission, and the mechanism for political consultations.

Furthermore, the meeting included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN30062025000187011040ID1109742035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search