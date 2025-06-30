Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan expresses optimism of Turkey’s momentum will continue next year

Erdogan expresses optimism of Turkey’s momentum will continue next year


2025-06-30 09:47:01
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that the year 2024 marked a period of notable progress for the country, highlighting export performance as a key indicator of success during his remarks at an event organized by the national exporters’ association.

According to reports, the ten top-performing exporters in 2024 came largely from the automotive and industrial sectors, including companies such as Ford, Toyota, Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri, Kibar Dis Ticaret, Star Rafineri, TGS Dis Ticaret, Oyak-Renault, Vestel, Arcelik, and Baykar.

President Erdogan noted that Türkiye’s economy expanded by 3.2% over the course of 2024. This growth, he said, stemmed from a national policy geared toward advancing investment, creating jobs, increasing production, and boosting exports. He expressed optimism that the same momentum would carry forward into 2025.

He also pointed out that in the first quarter of 2025, Türkiye’s economy grew by 2% year-on-year, continuing an uninterrupted streak of quarterly growth that has now reached 19 consecutive quarters.

The president credited the medium-term economic plan for making Türkiye’s economy more robust by lessening its reliance on international funding and reducing its economic vulnerabilities.

He emphasized that, even after enduring several economic shocks over the last three months, the program remained steady, reflecting its strength and the renewed trust it has inspired.

Additionally, he observed that Türkiye’s reserves have been increasing again since the start of May.

MENAFN30062025000045017281ID1109741935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search