LPL Financial Appoints Mike Holtschlag As Executive Vice President Of Banking And Lending

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holtschlag and team will focus on delivering robust liquidity and wealth solutions that enhance advisor capabilities and client service

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading wealth management firm, has appointed Mike Holtschlag as Executive Vice President of Banking and Lending. In this role, Holtschlag will lead the company's banking and lending initiatives to drive growth and enhance the full-service experience for both advisors and investors. His team will be responsible for the strategy, design, development, execution and delivery of LPL's suite of solutions, including cash management accounts (CMA), credit cards and secured credit lending.

LPL's strategic focus on developing state-of-the-art banking and lending solutions makes it easier for advisors to provide comprehensive services to discerning investors who desire a singular partner, where they can get personalized financial advice along with flexible options for lending, liquidity and cash management. Holtschlag will also oversee integration of these services with LPL's trading and investment advisory teams, guiding and advancing the firm's strength in delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions.

“Simplification and centralization are key for both advisors and investors,” said Aneri Jambusaria, Group Managing Director of Wealth Management at LPL Financial.“Mike's deep expertise in financial solutions and his proven track record in driving innovation will be instrumental in advancing our banking and lending initiatives, ensuring we continue to offer exceptional, one-stop solutions that reduce friction and power growth for our advisors. With Mike on board, we look forward to continuing to elevate LPL as the destination of choice in wealth management.”

Holtschlag brings more than 25 years of financial services experience to LPL. Most recently, he spent 17 years at Fidelity Investments, where he served as Senior Vice President for the Saving, Spending, and Lending Business within Personal Investing. He led a global team of 150 associates providing a broad portfolio of financial solutions to retail clients, including cash management, credit, debit, lending solutions, health savings accounts, 529 plans, fixed income securities and alternatives. Prior to Fidelity, he was a Principal at The Boston Consulting Group, leading critical initiatives for clients ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations.

Holtschlag holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration in Operations and Information Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is based in San Diego.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

...

(402) 740-2047

Tracking #: 759379