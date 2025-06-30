403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brushstrokes capture China’s literary past
(MENAFN) In a serene Manhattan gallery along Broadway, visitors encounter an atmosphere where ancient poetry meets contemporary brushstrokes, capturing echoes of China’s literary past in a modern artistic language.
The exhibition, titled "Poetics of Chunyang: Transgression and Invocation of A Tradition," features the work of Chinese artist and Harvard visiting scholar Li Chunyang. With close to 30 pieces on display at the 456 Gallery through June 27, Li bridges the gap between traditional Chinese literati art and modern expression.
Recognized for her academic contributions to the field of Chinese intellectual history, Li incorporates her deep-rooted understanding of classical aesthetics and poetic traditions into her artwork.
"My stance is rooted in cultural essentialism," she said at the opening event on Friday. "From Song and Yuan paintings I begin, but I use materials from China, Europe, America, and Japan to seek the classical realm of Chinese poetic imagery -- its taste and meaning."
Li holds a doctorate in Art History and Theory from the Chinese National Academy of Arts. Her international academic engagements—with institutions like Tama Art University, Goethe University, and Harvard—have influenced her artistic development, fostering a style that explores abstraction while grounded in rich cultural and philosophical ideas.
Many of her works take their names and inspiration from revered classical texts. One notable piece, "Chutian River & Moon," reflects on Zhang Ruoxu’s well-known poem "Springtime Night at River with Moonlight and Flowers," translating the verse's contemplative tone into delicate visual form.
In her hands, brush and ink become tools not just of art, but of memory—invoking a timeless poetic spirit that resonates beyond borders.
The exhibition, titled "Poetics of Chunyang: Transgression and Invocation of A Tradition," features the work of Chinese artist and Harvard visiting scholar Li Chunyang. With close to 30 pieces on display at the 456 Gallery through June 27, Li bridges the gap between traditional Chinese literati art and modern expression.
Recognized for her academic contributions to the field of Chinese intellectual history, Li incorporates her deep-rooted understanding of classical aesthetics and poetic traditions into her artwork.
"My stance is rooted in cultural essentialism," she said at the opening event on Friday. "From Song and Yuan paintings I begin, but I use materials from China, Europe, America, and Japan to seek the classical realm of Chinese poetic imagery -- its taste and meaning."
Li holds a doctorate in Art History and Theory from the Chinese National Academy of Arts. Her international academic engagements—with institutions like Tama Art University, Goethe University, and Harvard—have influenced her artistic development, fostering a style that explores abstraction while grounded in rich cultural and philosophical ideas.
Many of her works take their names and inspiration from revered classical texts. One notable piece, "Chutian River & Moon," reflects on Zhang Ruoxu’s well-known poem "Springtime Night at River with Moonlight and Flowers," translating the verse's contemplative tone into delicate visual form.
In her hands, brush and ink become tools not just of art, but of memory—invoking a timeless poetic spirit that resonates beyond borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment