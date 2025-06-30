EVA Pharma And Zhejiang Jinhua CONBA Bio-Pharm Sign Strategic Supply Agreement

SHANGHAI and CAIRO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA Pharma , one of the leading pharmaceutical companies driving healthcare innovation and access across the Middle East and Africa, and Zhejiang Jinhua CONBA, one of China's most prominent pharmaceutical groups, have entered into a strategic supply agreement, marking a significant step forward in global healthcare collaboration.







The agreement, signed during CPHI China 2025, represents a high-level partnership between two influential players in their respective regions. It aims to support a more sustainable, agile, and secure pharmaceutical supply chain, ultimately contributing to greater accessibility for patients across emerging markets.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to long-term supply reliability, technical excellence, and patient-centric delivery models.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to innovation with access for patients across the Middle East & Africa,” said Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma .“This partnership with Zhejiang Jinhua CONBA sets a new benchmark for trust-based, cross-border supply collaborations, at a time of rising global demand for supply chain resilience. With decades of experience, EVA Pharma has built one of the region's most agile pharmaceutical platforms and by deepening our foothold in China, we are expanding our ability to deliver timely, affordable, and high-quality treatments across borders.”

“As a key player in China's pharmaceutical industry, CONBA Bio-Pharm is committed to advancing high-quality, reliable manufacturing that serves both domestic and international health needs,” said Mr. Bin Yu, President of Zhejiang Jinhua CONBA Bio-Pharm .“This strategic partnership with EVA Pharma reflects our shared commitment to building a more resilient and accessible global healthcare supply chain. By combining our strength with EVA Pharma's regional reach and patient-focused mission, we look forward to delivering sustainable impact across key markets.”

About EVA Pharma

EVA Pharma is dedicated to improving access to affordable, high-quality medicines around the world, focusing on three core pillars: innovation, development and sustainable access. The company leverages cutting-edge technology at two research centers bringing first-of-its-kind capabilities to the Middle East and Africa including mRNA research and development from AI prediction to biologic products.

With a 5,000-strong team of professionals, EVA Pharma produces more than one million healthcare products a day at four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies.

Guided by a relentless drive to ensure sustainable access to pressing yet unmet disease areas, the company's product portfolio focuses on twelve therapeutic areas: Anti-infectives, metabolic health, bone, neuroscience, oncology, respiratory, gynecology, urology and andrology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal tract, family medicine to meet both local and international demand.

EVA Pharma is one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa, with an extensive pan-African presence, while operating in more than 70 countries worldwide.

