Kozie Clothes: Leading Provider Of Sensory Compression Clothing For Kids Updates Website With Release Of New Category Pages

Pottstown, PA, June 30, 2025 -- Kozie Clothes , sensory friendly clothing specialist for kids, is excited to announce the release of the new category pages on its website. Catering to kids of all ages, as well as products designed for toddlers, newborns, and preemies, Kozie Clothes offers a wide range of sensory engineered clothing and solutions to help support children with autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, Anxiety and other unique sensory processing conditions feel comfortable and happy every day.

After the success of the company's sensory compression clothing, such as weighted vests, kids' compression shirts (long, short, and sleeveless shirts), (shorts and pants) with flat seams fabrics, removable tags and other low-stimulation sensory input considerations. At Kozie Clothes we consciously make all our compression clothing out of Nylon spandex instead of cotton.

Why, you ask? Let's start with the fit. Nylon spandex is stronger and has tremendous elasticity that returns to its original shape. The 4-way stretch moves with your child no matter what activity they're engaged in, providing uninterrupted compression opposed to other fabrics. Nylon spandex feels light and comfortable while the fit offers tight compression. Nylon spandex feels light and comfortable while the fit offers tight compression. Other advantages include better moisture-wicking and breathability. Believe it or not, cotton can hold up to a quarter of its weight in water! Nylon spandex is used in many swimsuits and does not weigh you down when in contact with water the way cotton does. In a nutshell, Nylon spandex is the best way to get consistent comfortable compression, moisture wicking, and breathability allowing the child's muscles to move comfortably during play. The new category pages also highlight Kozie Clothes' expansion into medical adaptive clothing that provides a variety of baby bodysuits adapted for ease of care, and clothing suited for medical treatments such as G tube feeding and IVs, as well as its array of weighted toys and blankets.



Founded by Susan Donohoe, a Pediatric Occupational Therapist with Certification in Sensory Integration, Sensory Enrichment Therapy, ADHD Certified Clinical Services Provider, and SIPT testing, Kozie Clothes specializes in providing an adorable line of sensory friendly outfits, clothing, and accessories that are therapeutically effective, stylish, and well-fitting, offering comfort, focus, and a grounded feeling that supports children and their family's day-to-day lives.



“At Kozie Clothes, we're all about supporting our kids' central nervous systems (CNS) with style and ease,” said CEO and founder, Susan Donohoe.“Our sensory gear isn't just about looks; it's about making life simpler and more comfortable for our unique kiddos. By tapping into deep pressure sensory input, we're helping regulate arousal levels, promoting relaxation, and providing the support our sensory champs need. Occupational therapists are on board, too, incorporating our gear into their strategies. So, let's outfit our kids in confidence and“koziness”- because they deserve nothing but the best!”



With a focus on fashionable, on-trend, adaptive clothing and products for children with sensory and other medical needs, Kozie Clothes offers:



Sensory Friendly Clothing : Due to difficulty processing sensory information, children may struggle to succeed in school, at home, and in social situations. Weight and compression sensory input provides deep pressure, which helps calm the central nervous system. From sensory compression shirts, shorts, pants, and fine-motor skills socks to sensory weighted vests and blankets, Kozie Clothes' Sensory Friendly Clothing for Kids offers non-invasive, safe, and helpful strategies to assist with improving a child's activity level, attention, anxiety, sleep, and daily performance.



Medical Adaptive Clothing : The intentionally altered clothing is designed to support children with special medical needs by accommodating a range of procedures and equipment. Offering increased ease to help make medical journeys less cumbersome and trying, Kozie Clothes' medical adaptive clothing offers a selection of functional yet adorable options, including pulse oximeter socks, gastrointestinal tube onesies, G-tube pads, and bib wraps.



With a variety of stylish clothes constructed for the most optimal therapeutic effect without sacrificing the look, a commitment to providing the highest quality, personalized shopping experience and support to all customers, and proudly produced in the USA, Kozie Clothes meets the unique need for stylish, fun, and therapeutic clothing and products for the Pediatric Special Needs community.



Kozie Clothes encourages parents to browse its extensive collection of sensory friendly and medical adaptive clothing via the new category pages on the website today.



About Kozie Clothes



Founded by Susan Donohoe in 2013, Kozie Clothes is committed to serving the unique need for stylish, fun, and therapeutic clothing and products for the Pediatric Special Needs community. With a wide range of sensory-engineered clothing and solutions for kids of all ages, as well as products designed for toddlers, newborns, and preemies who require ongoing medical care, Kozie Clothes ensures that all children, regardless of their unique needs, can feel comfortable and happy every day. Though we're not a nonprofit by definition, we operate like one. Our founder, Susan, doesn't take a salary, and every dollar of profit is reinvested directly into Kozie's mission and day-to-day operations. This commitment allows us to focus entirely on creating high-quality, adaptive products that truly serve the needs of the children and families we support.



More Information



