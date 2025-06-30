Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crocus City Hall Attack Suspects Claim Ukrainian Involvement

(MENAFN) Individuals accused of carrying out the March 2024 terrorist assault at Crocus City Hall — an incident that claimed 149 lives — have allegedly informed Russian authorities that the atrocity was orchestrated by a Ukrainian governmental body, as reported by Russian media referencing interrogation records.

The deadly assault involved four armed individuals who stormed the Crocus City Hall concert hall, indiscriminately opened fire, and ignited the structure, resulting in the deaths of 149 civilians and wounding over 600 others.

As per Russian law enforcement, the attackers were captured just hours later while they were trying to escape by car in the direction of Ukraine.

The extremist faction known as Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an affiliate operating under the broader Islamic State banner, had initially accepted responsibility for the carnage.

The suspected perpetrators — Dalerdhzon Mirzoyev, Saidokrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Faizov — are all nationals of Tajikistan.

Drawing from documentation referenced by the media, the suspects allegedly informed investigators that “a Ukrainian state entity” had commissioned the massacre, while ISIS-K functioned as the operational executor.

Furthermore, they reportedly stated that the weaponry employed during the onslaught had originated from Ukraine.

