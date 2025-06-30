403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crocus City Hall Attack Suspects Claim Ukrainian Involvement
(MENAFN) Individuals accused of carrying out the March 2024 terrorist assault at Crocus City Hall — an incident that claimed 149 lives — have allegedly informed Russian authorities that the atrocity was orchestrated by a Ukrainian governmental body, as reported by Russian media referencing interrogation records.
The deadly assault involved four armed individuals who stormed the Crocus City Hall concert hall, indiscriminately opened fire, and ignited the structure, resulting in the deaths of 149 civilians and wounding over 600 others.
As per Russian law enforcement, the attackers were captured just hours later while they were trying to escape by car in the direction of Ukraine.
The extremist faction known as Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an affiliate operating under the broader Islamic State banner, had initially accepted responsibility for the carnage.
The suspected perpetrators — Dalerdhzon Mirzoyev, Saidokrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Faizov — are all nationals of Tajikistan.
Drawing from documentation referenced by the media, the suspects allegedly informed investigators that “a Ukrainian state entity” had commissioned the massacre, while ISIS-K functioned as the operational executor.
Furthermore, they reportedly stated that the weaponry employed during the onslaught had originated from Ukraine.
The deadly assault involved four armed individuals who stormed the Crocus City Hall concert hall, indiscriminately opened fire, and ignited the structure, resulting in the deaths of 149 civilians and wounding over 600 others.
As per Russian law enforcement, the attackers were captured just hours later while they were trying to escape by car in the direction of Ukraine.
The extremist faction known as Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an affiliate operating under the broader Islamic State banner, had initially accepted responsibility for the carnage.
The suspected perpetrators — Dalerdhzon Mirzoyev, Saidokrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Faizov — are all nationals of Tajikistan.
Drawing from documentation referenced by the media, the suspects allegedly informed investigators that “a Ukrainian state entity” had commissioned the massacre, while ISIS-K functioned as the operational executor.
Furthermore, they reportedly stated that the weaponry employed during the onslaught had originated from Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment