Australia Calls on Citizens to Depart Iran as Ceasefire Holds
(MENAFN) Australia renewed its call on Monday for citizens in Iran to depart "if it is safe to do so," as the ceasefire between Tehran and Israel continues to hold. The nation's Foreign Ministry issued a fresh advisory, noting that “international airports in eastern Iran, including Mashhad, are currently operational, and limited departure options are becoming available.” This update was shared on X (formerly Twitter).
The Australian government “is securing a limited number of seats on commercial flights departing Iran for those who require assistance,” the ministry stated, further noting: “Airport operations continue to change at short notice and we are monitoring the situation closely.”
Just last week, Canberra described the regional situation as “constantly changing,” underscoring the fluidity of the circumstances. "A ceasefire is currently in place. However, there remains a risk of further military conflict, and the security situation could deteriorate with little notice," the update continued.
Tensions between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel initiated airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, prompting a severe response from Tehran. The conflict escalated further with U.S. involvement, as American forces bombed key Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
The fighting ultimately paused after a ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., took effect on June 24, ending 12 days of intense conflict.
