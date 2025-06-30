403
Brazil’s unemployment rate reaches its lowest level in decade
(MENAFN) Brazil’s unemployment rate has reached its lowest level in ten years for the March to May period, dropping to 6.2%, according to recent data from national statistics authorities.
The figure marks a 0.6 percentage point decrease compared to the previous three-month period (December 2024 to February 2025), when unemployment stood at 6.8%. It also reflects a 0.9 point decline from the same time frame in 2024, when the rate was 7.1%.
During this latest period, the number of unemployed individuals dropped to 6.8 million, down by 644,000 from the previous quarter — an 8.6% decrease. Compared to the same stretch last year, the figure is down by 955,000 people, or 12.3%.
"The main reason for this drop in unemployment was the increase in the number of employed people, which grew by 1.2 million, in addition to a reduction in labor underutilization," said IBGE analyst William Kratochwill.
The survey also found that the number of individuals contributing to the country’s social security system hit a record high. A total of 68.3 million Brazilians aged 14 or older were employed during the survey’s reference week.
"This reflects the strength of the labor market, with more formally employed and self-employed workers properly registered, which contributes to the rise in pension system contributors," Kratochwill added.
