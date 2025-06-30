Angels On Call Homecare Honored With 2025 Global Recognition Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The organization's guiding philosophy, "Someone to watch over you," underpins its strong commitment to providing reliable, compatible, and professional caregivers who preserve clients' independence and dignity throughout their care journey. Its innovative approach has changed specialized home care delivery through methodical implementation of evidence-based practices and compassionate service delivery. It has set new benchmarks for quality and effectiveness in neurological care services that address the complex needs of individuals with cognitive and mobility challenges. The recognition arrives at a critical juncture when specialized home care services have become increasingly vital as the population ages and neurological conditions become more prevalent.

Innovative Care Methodologies

The remarkable success comes from the proprietary HALO Method, a comprehensive non-pharmacological framework that has transformed dementia care through meticulous historical assessment, individualized planning protocols, and real-time engagement tracking systems that provide unprecedented insights into patient progress. The Memory Care Angel program has demonstrated exceptional success in enhancing the quality of life for patients with cognitive impairment through carefully designed sensory and activity-based interventions that address cognitive function and emotional well-being. "We're not here to follow standards-we're here to redefine them," says Eric Dalton, Vice President and Visionary at Angels on Call Homecare.

"Our mission is to revolutionize the way we approach dementia and Parkinson's by doing what others overlook-helping clients rediscover their passions.

Because when you reignite what brings someone joy, you restore purpose. And purpose is what heals. It's not just specialized care-it's a movement. One that sets a new gold standard for what dignity, innovation, and humanity should look like in homecare."

Professional Excellence and Training

The unprecedented success has a cornerstone in comprehensive caregiver training programs, which feature specialized Dementia and Parkinson's certifications with continuing education units designed to maintain the highest standards of professional practice. The strategic partnership with the Parkinson's Foundation through the Certified Partners in Parkinsons Care (CPPC) ensures that caregivers receive extensive training based on the latest research findings and evidence-based best practices, translating into superior client outcomes.

Final Words

The market impact extends beyond individual client care to influence industry-wide best practices and establish new standards for specialized homecare services throughout the healthcare continuum. The person-centered, innovative approaches improve the quality of life for individuals with complex neurological conditions while supporting families through challenging care situations.

"Earning the 2025 Global Recognition Award is a landmark moment for Angels on Call and a testament to the extraordinary talent and heart of our team," said Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call. "By reimagining dementia and Parkinson's care-merging cutting-edge clinical protocols with unwavering human compassion-we are setting a new benchmark for specialized care throughout New York State. I am immensely proud of every caregiver, nurse, and support professional who turned this vision into reality; their dedication is transforming lives and inspiring our entire industry."

