Intrinseque Health Establishes Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise In Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intrinseque Health is proud to announce the official establishment of its wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in China (Shanghai). The new registered entity, Intrinseque Health Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., represents a significant step in the company's strategic expansion into the clinical supply chain and healthcare services market.

This additional expansion in China reflects Intrinseque Health's commitment to enhancing its presence in Asia and strengthening its operational capabilities in one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets in the world.

Mr. Nitin Jain stated,“Our launch of an additional facility in China demonstrates our dedication to providing streamlined, compliant, and regionally tailored clinical supply chain solutions across Asia. Shanghai's Free Trade Zone offers an ideal environment to drive innovation and efficiency in our service delivery.”

This new facility will enable Intrinseque Health to better serve its local and global pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research partners by delivering enhanced logistical, regulatory, and project management support from within China. This development follows the company's earlier regional expansions and aligns with its long-term strategy to build a robust global footprint in clinical supply chain management.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing vs import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients' life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

