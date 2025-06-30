403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Speaker Of Parliament Set To Attend In First-Ever Uzbek-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Forum
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has arrived on a working visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Forum, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend .
She was met at the international airport of Urgench by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and other officials.
The forum will be held in Khiva.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment