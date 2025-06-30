See And Do NZ Disrupts Tourism Booking Market With Low-Fee Platform For Local Operators

MENAFN - GetNews) New Zealand-based platform offers small tourism businesses a lower-commission alternative to global booking sites while prioritising local experiences and digital accessibility.







See and Do New Zealand is emerging as a growing force in the country's tourism sector by expanding its low-fee booking platform that supports small, locally owned tourism businesses. The company is gaining momentum nationwide with its flat 15% commission-roughly half the rate charged by international platforms-and a model that includes free listings for all activity operators.

Founded by Andrea Thackwray, an entrepreneur and longtime tourism professional, the platform has expanded steadily since its launch. Today, See and Do NZ hosts more than 600 regional operators, covering all major tourism destinations across the country. The company reports a 300% increase in booking volumes over the past year, buoyed by strategic partnerships with accommodations and regional promotion efforts.

“Many of New Zealand's most memorable experiences come from family-run tours, independent guides, and small businesses,” said Thackwray, founder and CEO.“Unfortunately, these are often the same operators who find it difficult to compete due to the high fees imposed by global platforms. Our goal is to offer them a fairer, more sustainable way to be discovered.”

See and Do NZ's fee structure is paired with a range of tools aimed at supporting the broader tourism ecosystem. Accommodation providers can feature regional video content through SeeAndDo, helping them promote nearby attractions directly to their guests. The platform also includes a free booking tool for reception desks, allowing hospitality staff to make instant reservations on behalf of travellers.

Unlike traditional booking platforms, See and Do NZ is video-first. Visitors to the site can navigate an interactive map of New Zealand and explore listings through video previews before booking. The company says this visual-first experience not only helps travellers make better-informed decisions but also strengthens trust between guests and local providers.

The platform is attracting attention from travellers looking for alternatives to commercial booking giants and from operators hoping to increase visibility. Listings include a broad range of activities-from outdoor adventures in the South Island to cultural tours and less-publicised regional offerings.

“There's more to New Zealand than its iconic landmarks,” Thackwray said.“Some of the most meaningful travel moments happen when people connect with locals and discover something unexpected. Our platform helps make those moments more accessible by spotlighting the people behind each experience.”













See and Do NZ has implemented a more flexible booking policy than many competitors. All bookings are fully refundable up to 24 hours before the scheduled activity, and customer payments are held in trust until the service is delivered. The company says this approach builds confidence on both sides of the transaction.

The platform's growth also points to the larger shift within the tourism industry toward sustainable business practices and digital inclusion. In regions such as Northland, Fiordland, and the West Coast-where tourism can be highly seasonal-keeping a larger share of booking revenue in the hands of local operators is seen as critical for long-term stability.

By providing transparent pricing, no listing fees, and tools that strengthen regional collaboration, See and Do NZ is tapping into increasing demand for ethical, values-driven travel. This approach has helped the company establish a foothold with both operators and consumers looking for meaningful alternatives to high-volume booking channels.

Internal figures show that more than 75% of the platform's listed businesses are independently owned. Many had a limited online presence prior to joining. The strongest booking growth has been recorded in areas that typically fall outside large-scale tourism promotions, including Whanganui, Kaitaia, and the Catlins.

Looking ahead, See and Do NZ plans to expand its regional video library further and hire additional operators in 2025. The company is also developing collaborative tools for accommodation and transport providers to improve coordination across the tourism supply chain.

While still a challenger in a market dominated by multinational firms, See and Do NZ is carving out a growing niche rooted in localism, digital accessibility, and consumer trust. For visitors exploring things to do in New Zealand , the platform offers a new way to connect with authentic, locally led experiences.







About See and Do New Zealand

See and Do New Zealand is a locally owned tourism booking platform that helps travellers discover and book experiences throughout the country. Launched in 2018, the company supports small operators through a low-commission model, video-first listings, and a suite of free promotional tools. Its services span New Zealand's North and South Islands and aim to improve travel planning while ensuring equitable outcomes for providers.

Founded by professionals with experience in both tourism and technology, See and Do NZ prioritises trust, transparent pricing, and intuitive design. All bookings are covered by an instant refund policy and secured through a trust-based payment system.