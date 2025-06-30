403
Three Turkish students in US earn top ranks in Global MasterMinds Olympiad
(MENAFN) Three Turkish students based in the United States achieved major success at the Global MasterMinds Olympiad on Saturday, securing top awards in mathematics, science, research, and innovation.
The international competition, which brought together over 700 students from various countries, focuses on fostering hands-on experience and problem-solving abilities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Selim Yavuz, a first-year high school student from North Haven, Connecticut, won first-place honors in both mathematics and research. His award-winning project examined how screen addiction impacts children's health. “Today, I received the reward for my intensive and determined efforts. I am very happy,” Yavuz said, noting that he spent six months preparing for the event.
Another Connecticut student, Batuhan Alp Karaalp, earned second place in the innovation category with his solar-powered ultraviolet light disinfection device, developed to reduce the spread of germs in mailboxes. The 15-year-old expressed plans to continue refining his invention and eventually turn it into a business venture.
Hamit Akca, a high school senior from Connecticut, took third place in the science category with a project involving a spring-loaded, parachute-deployed rocket designed to lower costs in rocket systems.
The competition celebrated creativity, technical skill, and real-world application, spotlighting the talents of young innovators from around the globe.
