Kenyan MP states Russia nothing like press puts on display
(MENAFN) Kenyan Member of Parliament Catherine Omanyo has challenged the widespread negative media portrayals of Russia, encouraging both her fellow citizens and the global community to reconsider their views of the country. Speaking to RT at the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), Omanyo shared how her perspective shifted after visiting Russia.
She urged others to travel and see Russia firsthand instead of relying on biased external reports. “The fear I once had about Russia has disappeared,” she said. Omanyo highlighted Russia’s openness and welcomed the country’s outreach to Africa, emphasizing the need to foster dialogue and enhance bilateral and multilateral trade.
Acknowledging shared challenges between Russia and African countries, she emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for youth and promoting mutual growth. “We want to exchange knowledge, learn from each other, expand in each other’s territories, and coexist peacefully,” Omanyo added.
After the forum, she commended Russia’s inclusive approach towards Africa on social media, describing it as a sign of respect and deepening cooperation. SPIEF 2025 wrapped up with over 1,000 agreements valued at around $80 billion, hosting delegates from over 140 nations. The event featured 350-plus sessions and 24 business dialogues, cementing its role as a vital platform for international economic and strategic collaboration.
After the forum, she commended Russia’s inclusive approach towards Africa on social media, describing it as a sign of respect and deepening cooperation. SPIEF 2025 wrapped up with over 1,000 agreements valued at around $80 billion, hosting delegates from over 140 nations. The event featured 350-plus sessions and 24 business dialogues, cementing its role as a vital platform for international economic and strategic collaboration.
