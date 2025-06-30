403
Egypt Works on Ceasefire Plan for Gaza
(MENAFN) In a televised discussion broadcast by a news agency, Egyptian diplomat Badr Abdelatty elaborated on an emerging peace initiative aiming to secure a 60-day cessation of hostilities in Gaza, coupled with the release of several Israeli captives and the accelerated provision of humanitarian support to the blockaded area.
Abdelatty clarified that this plan is the product of combined mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, describing it as “a first step” toward a more enduring cessation of violence.
The proposal emphasizes the delivery of essential aid—especially medical resources—alongside progress on hostage releases.
“This measure,” the senior official stated, “would create momentum to move toward a lasting ceasefire, eventually leading to the implementation of the Jan. 19 agreement.”
He emphasized that the current initiative is merely the beginning, and insisted it must evolve into a second stage that brings about a complete and lasting halt to conflict.
He also noted that the United States brings a particular strategic viewpoint to the table, saying there is “an American vision and understanding of the importance of including guarantees in any upcoming agreement to ensure the sustainability of a ceasefire.”
