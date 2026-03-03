Feb 2026 Rewrites Rainfall Records Across J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)February 2026 has emerged as one of the driest months in recorded history across Jammu and Kashmir, with several key meteorological stations either breaking all-time low rainfall records or coming dangerously close.

Data compiled by independent weatherman, Faizan Arif indicate an extraordinary rainfall deficit spanning the Valley, Jammu plains and the Chenab region.

Srinagar recorded just 5.3 mm of rainfall this February. With records available since 1901, this marks the lowest February rainfall since 1960, when 5.8 mm was recorded. The 2026 figure places the capital among the driest Februaries in more than a century.

Jammu Records Rare Zero-Rainfall February

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded 0 mm rainfall. Since records began in 1925, such a complete absence of rainfall in February has occurred only once before, in 1945. February 2026 thus becomes only the second zero-rainfall February in 101 years.

Katra in the Shivalik foothills also recorded 0 mm rainfall, its lowest ever since records began in 1981, surpassing the previous record low of 5.0 mm in 2023.

North and South Kashmir Break Records

Kupwara recorded 17.7 mm, its lowest February rainfall since records began in 1977. The previous lowest was 21.8 mm in 1997.

Qazigund reported 13.0 mm, the lowest ever since 1963, sharply below the previous record of 31.6 mm set in 2020.

Pahalgam recorded 23.4 mm, narrowly breaking its earlier record low of 23.6 mm in 2020, making it the driest February since 1979.

Kokernag received 13.0 mm, the second lowest since records began in 1978, just above the all-time low of 11.8 mm recorded in 2020.

At Gulmarg, a high-altitude snow dependent station, 48.0 mm of precipitation was recorded. While not the lowest ever, it marks the lowest February since 1985, when 24.8 mm was observed.

Chenab Valley Sees Sharp Departures

Banihal recorded 8.4 mm, its lowest February rainfall since records began in 1962, breaking the previous record low of 27.6 mm in 2020 by a wide margin.

Batote saw 18.8 mm, also its lowest ever since 1978, surpassing the previous record of 38.6 mm in 2020.

Bhaderwah recorded 49.0 mm, making it the third lowest February since 1978, after 32.8 mm in 1985 and the all-time low of 18.8 mm in 2020.

Emerging Pattern of Extreme Dry Winters

The 2026 figures underscore an alarming pattern of increasingly dry winters across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during February, which traditionally contributes significantly to seasonal precipitation.

Climatologists note that repeated record breaking lows in recent years signal a shift in winter precipitation trends, with potential implications for agriculture, hydropower generation and water security in the region.

With several districts logging either historic lows or near record deficits, February 2026 stands out as a defining month in the region's meteorological history.