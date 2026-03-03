Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Watch Video

A drone attack caused a fire near the US Consulate in Dubai on Tuesday (March 3), according to a government statement, amid escalating regional tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The incident came a day after the US Embassy in Riyadh was hit by an Iranian strike, further intensifying security concerns across the Gulf.

The Dubai Media Office said emergency teams responded immediately after the drone-related incident.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” the statement said.

Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control quickly, and no casualties were reported.

Rubio: Drone hit parking lot near Consulate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai, underscoring the proximity of the attack to diplomatic facilities.

Further details about the source of the drone or responsibility for the strike were not immediately disclosed.

US-Israel war on Iran spreads

The escalating war in the Middle East has spread across multiple countries, causing missile damage, casualties, airspace closures, and widespread disruption to travel, trade, and energy supplies. Governments are urging citizens to leave the region as commercial flights are canceled and key transport routes shut down.

Lebanon: Escalation and Embassy closure

At least 52 people have been killed and 154 wounded amid exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel has struck Beirut and deployed ground troops near the border. Hezbollah says it launched drones at an Israeli air base; Israel says it downed two drones.

The US Embassy in Lebanon has closed to the public.

Airspace: Partially operational, with widespread cancellations.

Saudi Arabia: Embassy fire and oil refinery targeted

Iran struck the US Embassy in Riyadh with two drones, causing a limited fire and minor damage, according to Saudi authorities.

The Ras Tanura oil refinery was also targeted but defenses intercepted the drones.

Airspace: Partially closed near Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

Kuwait: Embassy strike and fatalities

The US Embassy compound was struck, prompting its closure.

A US official said six American soldiers were killed in Kuwait. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported one death and 32 injuries in a separate strike.

Airspace: Closed.

United Arab Emirates: Casualties and infrastructure impact

Three foreign workers were killed. Damage has been reported at Dubai International Airport, coastal hotels, and two Amazon data centers.

Airspace: Closed for commercial flights; limited evacuation flights operating.

Egypt: Suez Canal disruption

Shipping firms are rerouting away from the Suez Canal, impacting Egypt's economy.

Airspace: Flights operating with cancellations; alternative travel routes advised.

Jordan: Shrapnel injuries

Five people were injured by falling debris from intercepted projectiles.

Airspace: Closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Qatar: Energy facilities hit

Iranian strikes targeted energy infrastructure.

Airspace: Closed.

Iraq: Oil production halted and Embassy threats

Attacks on proxy sites and US facilities have killed militia members. Protesters attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Iraq has halted production at key Rumaila oil fields due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Airspace: Closed.

Bahrain: Fatalities and Data Center damage

One Asian worker was killed and two seriously injured in a strike. A drone impact was reported near an Amazon data center.

Airspace: Closed.

Syria: Debris injuries

Missile debris caused minor injuries near Damascus and in southern provinces.

Airspace: Closed.

Oman: Port attacks, airspace open

Drone strikes have targeted Salalah Port and Duqm Port, with at least one vessel hit.

Airspace: Open, though many flights canceled.