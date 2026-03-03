Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 30 Years Of Friendship With Shankar Mahadevan

Farhan Akhtar's Heartfelt Tribute to 'Family'

Bollywood actor, singer, and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar turned the spotlight on his longtime friendship with musician Shankar Mahadevan, celebrating the latter who he has known for three decades now. In a heartfelt birthday post, Farhan Akhtar penned a tribute to Shankar Mahadevan, expressing deep admiration for him - not just as an artist but also as his friend and family.

"Happy birthday @shankar. Coming up to 30 years of knowing each other and the truth is that there really is nobody quite like you. As an artist, a collaborator, a friend and now family, spending time with you has always been memorable and filled with positive vibes. You spread love and happiness everywhere you go and into every single person's life you touch. Love you man. Here's to the next 30," he wrote. Along with the post, Farhan also shared a picture with the musician, showing the duo performing at what appears to be a concert.

Music Fraternity Comes Together for Celebrations

Wishes Pour In as Mahadevan Reflects on His Journey

On Tuesday, members of the music fraternity came together to celebrate Shankar Mahadevan's birthday, pictures of which were shared by Salim Merchant. The pictures show Mahadevan and Salim Merchant along with the likes of Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, Zakir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sulaiman Merchant, and Shaan.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for the singer-composer with his son, Shivam Mahadevan also joining in.

"Grateful to be your son. Happy Birthday to the Best Dad ever, I love you the most," his son wrote.

Earlier, the Grammy-winning singer-composer shared an old picture of himself, reflecting on his journey with much gratitude.

"Somewhere inside, I'm still that boy discovering how magical a single note can be... Years later, that feeling hasn't changed. The journey has been full of music, love, learning, laughter and so much affection from my family, friends, and well wishers. Truly blessed," he wrote. (ANI)

