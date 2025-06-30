MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark Erects Innovative Building For Nrep

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark will build an office property at Trælastholmen in Copenhagen for Urban Partners through their property investment team Nrep.

The project is comprised of 13,700 square meters of floor space across 6 stories and a green town garden, which will be open to the public. The building will be erected as a hybrid construction in which parts of the concrete will be replaced by wood-based modules to significantly reduce the CO2 footprint. The building is expected to be certified in accordance with DGNB Gold and the voluntary low-emission class.

The project has been developed by MT Højgaard Danmark's own project developers in collaboration with architects at Entasis and engineers at Norconsult. MT Højgaard Danmark acquired the building rights for building site 3.07 at Trælastholmen from By & Havn earlier this year, and an agreement has now been entered with Nrep for the construction of the building with MT Højgaard Danmark acting as turnkey contractor. The construction process is expected to be initiated in 2026 and completed in 2028.

”We look forward to the cooperation and are pleased that both By & Havn and Nrep share our ambition to take a new approach and use wood-based modules to create exciting architecture and lower the climate footprint in terms of embodied CO2. Trælastholmen is a prime example of how we create value by combining development and execution competencies in MT Højgaard Danmark. Our project developers have completed the acquisition of the building site, development and sale of the project, which has enabled the agreement we have entered,” says project development director Johnny Sørensen of MT Højgaard Danmark.

The order at Trælastholmen does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million.

Further information:

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

