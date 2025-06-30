Investing In People Is The Foundation Of Sustainable Development: Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Sports and Youth yesterday, June 29, 2025, organised a ceremony to honour the winners of the Sports and Youth Excellence Award for the 2024–2025 season.

The event was held under the slogan“Generations of Excellence... A Nation of Excellence.”

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Foundation, the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Aspire Zone Foundation, along with representatives from sports clubs, youth centers, and a selection of leading institutions in the fields of sports and youth work.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani honoured the winners across various award categories.

Al Sadd Club secured first place in the Sports category, while Al Arabi Club came in second, and Al Rayyan Club took third place.

In the Youth category, the Qatar Scientific Club won first place, followed by Qatar Youth Hostels in second, and Doha Girls Center in third. In the Youth Institutions category, Al Khor Sports Club came first, followed by Al Wakrah Sports Club in second, and Al Sailiya Sports Club in third.

Minister of Sports and Youth said the award is not merely a recognition of institutions and clubs, but a living embodiment of the Ministry of Sports and Youth's vision to build an integrated system of excellence, based on professionalism, innovation, and youth empowerment.

He emphasised that the Ministry believes that investing in people is the foundation of sustainable development, and that sports and youth work are two essential pillars for achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

He affirmed the Ministry's continued support for every initiative that contributes to the development of the sports and youth sectors, and its commitment to providing an environment that allows our generations to shine, innovate, and build a nation worthy of their ambitions.

He noted that the Ministry is celebrating sincere efforts, honourable achievements, and institutions that have proven their ability to make a difference in the field of sports and youth work.

He explained that this award serves as an incentive for further contributions, an opportunity to promote a culture of institutional excellence, activate the role of general assemblies, and empower youth to effectively participate in decision-making and shaping the future.

The award aims to establish a systematic framework for performance evaluation in the sports and youth sectors, contributing to motivating clubs and institutions to elevate their work, help achieve the aspirations of Qatari society, and consolidate the nation's leadership in this vital field.

