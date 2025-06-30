Ties With Qatar Deep-Rooted And Growing Stronger: Ambassador Of Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar HE Khaled Bader Al Mutairi (pictured) described his diplomatic tenure in Doha as a“rich and fruitful experience both professionally and personally,” emphasising that the ties between the two brotherly countries are“deep-rooted and steadily advancing.”

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Mutairi reflected on his three-year tenure in Qatar, stating that his experience in Qatar was exceptional by all measures.

It was enriching not only professionally and diplomatically, but also on a personal and social level.

Though he spent many years working abroad, his time in Qatar was unlike any other - he never once felt like a stranger, he said, adding that he lived here as though he were in Kuwait, surrounded by familiar warmth and genuine hospitality.

On Kuwaiti-Qatari relations, the ambassador affirmed that the two nations share a long-standing and strong bond that transcends diplomatic posts or ambassadors.

He noted that the achievements made during his time in Qatar would not have been possible without the tremendous support from both leaderships, which greatly contributed to the success of our diplomatic mission and enabled the embassy to translate brotherly relations into tangible outcomes that serve the interests of both countries.

He went on to say that he had the honour of leading the Kuwaiti embassy team in realising several important milestones, chief among them the signing of key agreements under the umbrella of the Joint Higher Committee.

These agreements were not merely official documents - they embodied the spirit of close cooperation between the two countries and represented a strategic step toward deepening bilateral ties and unlocking new areas of integration across various sectors.

The Ambassador highlighted the strength of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic and trade sectors, pointing out that mutual investments surpassed $2bn, while trade volume reached approximately 61 million Kuwaiti dinars in the first half of 2024.

He added that this positive momentum reinforces the shared responsibility to intensify joint efforts, seize emerging opportunities, and promote mutual interests in a way that aligns with the two countries' economic aspirations and opens up new avenues for fruitful cooperation that benefits both nations.

Al Mutairi also noted the recent signing of a bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation and eliminate investment barriers - steps expected to boost trade and encourage investment flows.

One of the major highlights of his term, he said, was the sixth session of the Kuwait-Qatar Joint Higher Committee, held on February 3 in Doha.

The session resulted in the signing of several key memorandums of understanding, including on standardization activities, industrial export development, social insurance cooperation, and a cultural and artistic cooperation program for 2025-2026.

