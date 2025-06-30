Oneplus Nord 5, Oneplus Nord CE 5 To Launch On July 8 What Can You Expect?

OnePlus has carved a niche for itself in the Indian market. Known for launching smartphones with innovative features tailored to user needs, the company is now introducing two new phones.

OnePlus is launching two new phones: the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. Available from July 8th on Amazon.

Amazon is already advertising these phones. So, what features do these smartphones offer? And what about the price? Let's find out.

Leaks suggest a flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. While the screen size is unconfirmed, it's rumored to be 6.74 inches. It will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nord CE 5 is expected to have a 6.77-inch flat OLED screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate for enhanced screen quality.

The Nord 5 reportedly uses the Sony LYT-700 sensor, seen in the OnePlus 13 series, known for clear night shots. It has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide with a 116-degree field of view. A 50MP front camera (JN5 sensor) handles selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 5 will have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 16MP front camera, offering decent camera features for the mid-range segment.

An Amazon teaser confirms the Nord 5 will use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a powerful processor for gaming, multitasking, and fast app launching. It also features a 7,300 mm2 cooling chamber to prevent overheating.

The Nord CE 5 will have the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, previously seen in phones like the Infinix GT 30 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro, offering good performance for mid-range users.

While official pricing is yet to be announced, the series is expected to be budget-friendly. The Nord 5 is estimated to be around ₹29,999 or slightly higher.

The Nord CE 5 is expected to be around ₹25,000, similar to the Nord CE 4's ₹24,999 launch price. OnePlus is clearly targeting the mid-range market.

When will it be available?

The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus CE 5 officially launch on July 8th via Amazon India. A dedicated landing page on Amazon showcases the Nord 5's look, design highlights, and color options. More details will be revealed soon.