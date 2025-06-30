Ali Fazal Shares Insight Into His Rigorous Prep For Musician Role In 'Metro... In Dino'
From music training to character immersion, Fazal shared how the role pushed him to explore new creative depths. Speaking about his role, he shared,“Playing a musician is not just about holding a guitar and pretending to strum, sometimes yes it is. But sometimes it's all real. I believe that authenticity is everything, especially in a film like Metro... In Dino, where the story is deeply rooted in human emotions and music is a part of the character's soul. When I played a guitarist in 3 Idiots, it was just a cameo-more of a fun, quick moment. But this time, my character is a musician at the core, and that comes with a responsibility to do justice to the role. There were chords i could play, chords i couldn't play. But it's Basu Da frame. So you have to make sure you give it your all.”
Giving an insight into his preparation, Ali added,“I spent over a month taking lessons with a professional guitarist, not just to learn chords but to understand the instrument, the body language, the relationship between a musician and his guitar. It's not easy; your fingers hurt, and it takes real dedication. But I wanted to make sure that every time I played on screen, it felt honest-not just to me but to the audience.”
“Anurag Basu's stories are always layered, and I felt that if I didn't dive deep into this part, it would be a disservice to the character and to the film. I've always believed that music is a universal language-it connects us in ways that words sometimes can't. That's what I wanted to capture. I hope audiences can feel the effort and love I've poured into this role,” Ali Fazal further explained.
“Metro... In Dino,” directed by Anurag Basu, also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The upcoming romantic musical drama is slated to hit theatres on July 4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment