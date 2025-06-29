Caseware Launches Cloud Audit A Next-Generation Solution For Singapore's Audit Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, today announced the launch of Cloud Audit , a powerful, cloud-based audit platform purpose-built for Singapore's audit professionals.

Designed to accelerate audit transformation, Cloud Audit is aligned with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) methodology, helping firms to meet Singapore's regulatory and professional standards with confidence.“With the launch of Cloud Audit, we're bringing a modern, collaborative and secure audit solution tailored to the needs of Singapore's practitioners,” said Sarah Butler, head of solutions, APAC at Caseware.“Already available and gaining significant traction in Australia, this platform is designed to help firms embrace digital transformation, improve efficiency and stay ahead of evolving compliance requirements.”

Early adopters of Cloud Audit in other countries across Asia Pacific are already seeing measurable benefits. Accru Felsers, an award-winning accounting firm in Australia, reports improved team collaboration and faster turnaround times since implementing the solution. Jean Zhang, audit and assurance partner, remarked,“With Cloud Audit, we update one template, and every new file reflects that - saving us weeks of work. It's fast, consistent, and accessible from anywhere. After trying it, we wondered why we didn't make the switch sooner."

Didarul Khan, director at Auditeo, the next-gen auditors and forensic audit experts, added,“We were actively looking for a cloud-based audit solution and, after reviewing several products, we selected Caseware for its functionality and integration. It has been a game-changer for us, particularly the risk assessment feature, which allows us to clearly identify key risks and design targeted responses. The software helps to customise the scope of each engagement in a smart and efficient way and, thanks to the integration with Cloud Financials, preparing statutory financial reports post-audit is now much faster and more streamlined.”

Thanks to Caseware's Artificial Intelligence Digital Assistant, Caseware AiDATM, customers will benefit from AI-powered tools within their audit workflow. Caseware AiDA provides real-time guidance for complex audit challenges and summarises detailed documents in seconds, turning complex information into actionable insights that drive better decision-making. Operating natively within Caseware Cloud, Caseware AiDA delivers consistent, secure integration into audit workflows for enhanced productivity.

Key Features of Cloud Audit include:

Real-Time Collaboration – audit teams can work simultaneously on engagements, with instant visibility into updates.

Automatic Updates – ensures seamless deployment of compliance and template updates, reducing manual intervention.

Built-in Analytics – provides real-time insights to support smarter, data-driven decision-making.

Streamlined Reviews – enables managers and partners to easily review and oversee critical engagement areas.

Enterprise-Grade Security – delivers advanced encryption and secure data hosting to protect sensitive client information.

Cloud Audit also supports remote work, improves productivity through automation and allows firms to modernize audit processes in line with global digital trends.

Showcasing innovation at IS C A Tech Fair 2025

Caseware will participate in ISCA's Tech Fair 2025 , scheduled for July 11 at ISCA House. The event serves as a major platform for accounting professionals to explore emerging technologies and their applications within the profession. Located in the SMP-focused zone on Level 4, Caseware will host live product demonstrations and discussions focused on audit innovation. Attendees can engage with the Caseware team to explore how its solutions are used to enhance audit efficiency, collaboration and compliance across practice sizes.

