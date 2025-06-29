Varun Dhawan Slams Media Coverage Of Demise Of Shefali Jariwala
On Sunday, Varun took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he schooled the media over unethical coverage, and urged the members of the media and his friends in the fraternity to be respectful in covering the news.
He wrote,“Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefitting anyone? My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered (sic)”.
Shefali reportedly passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Investigating officers and forensic experts have gathered crucial details pointing to health-related factors as a possible cause. Sources stated that Shefali had been consistently undergoing anti-aging treatments for several years. On June 27, despite observing a fast for a religious ritual at home, she reportedly received her routine injection, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest that led to her death.
A source informed that evening, between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, her health reportedly declined rapidly, her body began trembling and she lost consciousness.
Any foul play is ruled out so far in the investigation. The police recorded the statements of 8 people in this case. Mumbai has shared that these people include statements of family members, servants and the doctor at Bellevue Hospital, a Mumbai Police official shared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment