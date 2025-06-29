Audiovisual Media Program Held Between Azerbaijan, Serbia, And Turkiye
It was noted that the program, held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, from June 23 to 27, aimed to deepen cooperation in the regulation of audiovisual media, share best practices, and promote an environment of mutual learning.
During the experience exchange, participants discussed topics such as audiovisual media monitoring, content analysis, relevant legislation and legal mechanisms, regulatory principles, and media policy, exchanging ideas and experiences.
Representatives from Azerbaijan and Turkiye in addition to the daily activities of REM, also closely familiarized themselves with the working processes of several Serbian television and radio channels, public broadcaster, and the National Telecommunication Complex.
This program marks the first phase of tripartite cooperation and experience exchange. The parties plan to continue similar experience exchanges in the future.
