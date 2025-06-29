403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven Palestinians, Including Two Children
(MENAFN) At least seven displaced Palestinians, among them two young children, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical officials reported.
A medical source confirmed that five people died when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi, located in the southern city of Khan Younis.
The same source added that two children, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an overnight strike on their residence in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
In addition, an Israeli drone attack struck a tent housing displaced individuals near Al-Samer Junction in central Gaza City, causing injuries to several people.
Reports also indicated Israeli bombardments in the northern town of Jabalia and surrounding areas, though no details on casualties have emerged.
Despite international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued a relentless offensive on Gaza since October 2023, resulting in over 56,400 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.
