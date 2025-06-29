403
South Korea’s President Appoints Six Ministers, Two Senior Secretaries
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who assumed office on June 4, announced the appointment of six new ministers and two senior secretaries, the presidential office confirmed Sunday.
Koo Yun-cheol, previously serving as vice finance minister, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Economy and Finance and will also serve as deputy prime minister overseeing economic affairs.
Lee Jin-sook, the former president of Chungnam National University, will take charge as education minister and simultaneously act as deputy prime minister for social affairs.
Jeong Seong-ho, a five-term lawmaker from the ruling liberal Democratic Party, has been nominated as justice minister. Another Democratic Party veteran with five terms, Yoon Ho-jung, was selected to serve as interior minister.
Kim Jung-kwan, president of Doosan Enerbility, a leading national plant construction firm, was appointed as minister of industry. Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-kyeong, former commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, will lead the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
In addition, President Lee named senior presidential secretaries responsible for civil affairs and non-governmental organizations, alongside deputy chiefs of the National Intelligence Service.
