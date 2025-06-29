403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Greenlights Seven-Day Ceasefire in El-Fasher
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, authorized a crucial seven-day humanitarian ceasefire on Friday in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.
This decision followed a direct phone appeal from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to an official Sovereign Council statement.
Guterres urged a temporary truce lasting one week in the besieged city to enable the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to civilians trapped amid ongoing violence.
The statement confirmed Burhan’s approval of the ceasefire, stressing the necessity of upholding related UN Security Council resolutions.
No specific start date for the ceasefire was mentioned in the Sovereign Council’s release.
As of now, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have not provided an immediate response to the announcement.
Since May 10, 2024, intense confrontations have ravaged El-Fasher, involving Sudanese army units and the RSF, despite repeated international warnings. El-Fasher remains a vital center for humanitarian relief efforts across the five Darfur states.
In a separate development, the Sovereign Council expressed support for Kamel Idris’s appointment as prime minister, hailing it as a significant advancement toward finalizing Sudan’s civilian political transition.
Idris officially took office on May 31 after being sworn in by Burhan, following a constitutional decree issued earlier on May 19.
Holding a PhD in international law from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, Idris previously ran as a presidential candidate in 2010.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan’s army and RSF have been locked in a devastating conflict that has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to UN and local officials.
However, research conducted by US universities suggests the death toll could be as high as 130,000.
This decision followed a direct phone appeal from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to an official Sovereign Council statement.
Guterres urged a temporary truce lasting one week in the besieged city to enable the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to civilians trapped amid ongoing violence.
The statement confirmed Burhan’s approval of the ceasefire, stressing the necessity of upholding related UN Security Council resolutions.
No specific start date for the ceasefire was mentioned in the Sovereign Council’s release.
As of now, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have not provided an immediate response to the announcement.
Since May 10, 2024, intense confrontations have ravaged El-Fasher, involving Sudanese army units and the RSF, despite repeated international warnings. El-Fasher remains a vital center for humanitarian relief efforts across the five Darfur states.
In a separate development, the Sovereign Council expressed support for Kamel Idris’s appointment as prime minister, hailing it as a significant advancement toward finalizing Sudan’s civilian political transition.
Idris officially took office on May 31 after being sworn in by Burhan, following a constitutional decree issued earlier on May 19.
Holding a PhD in international law from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, Idris previously ran as a presidential candidate in 2010.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan’s army and RSF have been locked in a devastating conflict that has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to UN and local officials.
However, research conducted by US universities suggests the death toll could be as high as 130,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment