China Rejects Any Tariff Deal Opposing Its Interests
(MENAFN) China has voiced strong opposition to "any deal" that is settled "at the expense of China's interests for so-called tariff relief," a representative from the Commerce Ministry stated on Saturday.
The official emphasized that if such an agreement were to materialize, "China will never accept it and will resolutely counter to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”
This declaration follows comments made by US President Donald Trump on Friday.
He remarked that Washington "can do whatever" it "wants" concerning the possible adjustment of the original 90-day postponement from American tariffs, which is due to conclude on July 9.
He further said he would "like to just send letters out to everybody: ‘Congratulations, you’re paying 25 percent’".
The ministry representative highlighted that since April, Washington "has imposed the so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' on its global trading partners."
This, the spokesperson explained, is "a typical example of unilateral bullying," which has significantly "undermined the multilateral trading system and disrupted the normal international trade order."
According to the spokesperson, China "has always firmly opposed such actions."
Beijing reaffirmed its openness to dialogue, expressing a willingness to have "all parties resolve economic and trade differences with the US through equal consultations."
The official called on all sides to "always stand on the side of fairness, justice, and historical correctness" and to "firmly uphold international economic and trade rules and the multilateral trading system."
